Memphis athletes urged to embrace challenges
THE budding athletes of Memphis Pioneers Track and Field club were rewarded for their 2024 effort at an award ceremony at the International School of Port of Spain on December 14.
A few senior athletes were also honoured, but the majority were junior and juvenile athletes as young as five. All the athletes walked away with prizes for their dedication throughout the year.
Also, athlete of the year prizes were given in various age groups – Under-9, Under-11, Under-13, Under-15, Under-17, Under-20 and the senior categories.
Coaches, officials and specially invited guests gave the athletes words of encouragement.
In the feature address, managing director of RBC Marc Jardine told the youngsters success is not immediate. "The greatest athletes will also show you that failure is a real part of success. It is a true element of success, it makes you stronger."
Jardine, quoting basketball legend Michael Jordan, said, "I have failed over and over and over again and that is why I succeed."
Falling short of targets makes someone learn from their mistakes, Jardine said.
He told them not to aim for perfection, but to be the best version of themselves.
Speaking virtually was Edwin Skinner, founder and president of Memphis. He described coaching as a "labour of love" and said he is anticipating a bumper 2025.
Dr Ian Hypolite, technical director of Memphis, highlighted the many Memphis athletes chosen to represent TT in 2024 and thanked East Mucurapo Secondary for allowing the club to train at the school grounds. Memphis athletes normally train at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, but the track there is being refurbished.
Hypolite and Memphis juvenile coach Sean Clarke helped distribute prizes.
Honour roll
Special awards
Most Disciplined Athlete – Rodney Edwards
Most Improved Athlete – Zachary Frank
Most Promising Athlete – Josiah Kaiten
Under-9 Boys
Athlete of the Year – Jayceon Grosvenor; Honorary Mention – Alex Delpesche
Under-9 Girls
Athlete of the Year – Daquisia Edwards; Honorary Mention – Arianna Nickie
Under-11 Boys
Athlete of the Year – Kermarley Rennie; Honorary Mention – Njisane Camejo
Under-11 Girls
Athlete of the Year – Melissa Davis; Honorary Mention – Renai-Leigh Emmanuel
Under-13 Boys
Athlete of the Year – Josiah Kaiten; Honorary Mention – Khadesh Frank
Under-13 Girls
Athlete of the Year – Kalani Weekes; Honorary Mention – Nya Alder
Under-15 Boys
Athlete of the Year – Jevon Grant; Honorary Mention – Rodney Edwards
Under-15 Girls
Athlete of the Year – Eden Chee-Wah; Honorary Mention – Kiara McCloud
Under-17 Boys
Athlete of the Year – Kaeden Herbert; Honorary Mention – Shane Camejo
Under- 17 Girls
Athlete of the Year – Jennesia Allamby; Honorary Mention – Sharlene Phillip
Under-20 Boys
Athlete of the Year – Jahfa Woodley; Honorary Mention – Joshua Perry
Under-20 Girls
Athlete of the Year – Naomi Pierce; Honorary Mention – Imani Mills
Men
Athlete of the Year – Cyril Sumner; Honorary Mention – Kadesh Roberts
Women
Athlete of the Year – Rae Ann Serville
