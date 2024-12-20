Memphis athletes urged to embrace challenges

Memphis Pioneers athletes proudly display their trophies and medals at the track and field club's 2024 award ceremony, held at the International School of Port of Spain on December 14. - Photo by Jelani Beckles

THE budding athletes of Memphis Pioneers Track and Field club were rewarded for their 2024 effort at an award ceremony at the International School of Port of Spain on December 14.

A few senior athletes were also honoured, but the majority were junior and juvenile athletes as young as five. All the athletes walked away with prizes for their dedication throughout the year.

Also, athlete of the year prizes were given in various age groups – Under-9, Under-11, Under-13, Under-15, Under-17, Under-20 and the senior categories.

Coaches, officials and specially invited guests gave the athletes words of encouragement.

In the feature address, managing director of RBC Marc Jardine told the youngsters success is not immediate. "The greatest athletes will also show you that failure is a real part of success. It is a true element of success, it makes you stronger."

>

Jardine, quoting basketball legend Michael Jordan, said, "I have failed over and over and over again and that is why I succeed."

Falling short of targets makes someone learn from their mistakes, Jardine said.

He told them not to aim for perfection, but to be the best version of themselves.

Speaking virtually was Edwin Skinner, founder and president of Memphis. He described coaching as a "labour of love" and said he is anticipating a bumper 2025.

Dr Ian Hypolite, technical director of Memphis, highlighted the many Memphis athletes chosen to represent TT in 2024 and thanked East Mucurapo Secondary for allowing the club to train at the school grounds. Memphis athletes normally train at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, but the track there is being refurbished.

Hypolite and Memphis juvenile coach Sean Clarke helped distribute prizes.

Honour roll

Special awards

Most Disciplined Athlete – Rodney Edwards

>

Most Improved Athlete – Zachary Frank

Most Promising Athlete – Josiah Kaiten

Under-9 Boys

Athlete of the Year – Jayceon Grosvenor; Honorary Mention – Alex Delpesche

Under-9 Girls

Athlete of the Year – Daquisia Edwards; Honorary Mention – Arianna Nickie

Under-11 Boys

Athlete of the Year – Kermarley Rennie; Honorary Mention – Njisane Camejo

Under-11 Girls

>

Athlete of the Year – Melissa Davis; Honorary Mention – Renai-Leigh Emmanuel

Under-13 Boys

Athlete of the Year – Josiah Kaiten; Honorary Mention – Khadesh Frank

Under-13 Girls

Athlete of the Year – Kalani Weekes; Honorary Mention – Nya Alder

Under-15 Boys

Athlete of the Year – Jevon Grant; Honorary Mention – Rodney Edwards

Under-15 Girls

Athlete of the Year – Eden Chee-Wah; Honorary Mention – Kiara McCloud

>

Under-17 Boys

Athlete of the Year – Kaeden Herbert; Honorary Mention – Shane Camejo

Under- 17 Girls

Athlete of the Year – Jennesia Allamby; Honorary Mention – Sharlene Phillip

Under-20 Boys

Athlete of the Year – Jahfa Woodley; Honorary Mention – Joshua Perry

Under-20 Girls

Athlete of the Year – Naomi Pierce; Honorary Mention – Imani Mills

Men

>

Athlete of the Year – Cyril Sumner; Honorary Mention – Kadesh Roberts

Women

Athlete of the Year – Rae Ann Serville