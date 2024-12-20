LIAT20 makes inaugural flight to Trinidad and Tobago

Inaugural LIAT20 flight greeted by a water cannon salute on December 19 - Paula Lindo

LIAT20 CEO Hafsa Abdulsalam said the airline will no longer be known as “Leaving Island Any Time” as the airline was relaunched under new management.

She said the airline was committed to offering safe and reliable service and will uphold the high standards the Caribbean and TT expected and deserved.

She was speaking at the welcome reception for the inaugural LIAT20 flight to Trinidad on December 19 at the departure lounge of the Piarco International Airport.

“The old ways Liat was known has been perceived as a negative. For us, new Liat, new management, new branding, it means we will be available to fly you when you want to fly. When we commit to a time and a service, we will deliver that service to you. So ‘leaving island’ means you will ‘leave island’ at the time we promised you will travel.”

Abdulhasam said the airline’s mission was to be able to connect the north to the south. She said so far the three major hubs are Antigua, St Vincent and Guyana.

“Connecting the islands is not just a service. It’s a lifeline that not only binds our families, but unites families and creates job opportunities directly and indirectly. With any flight coming into any route that we open, especially in TT, it is job opportunities for the direct staff we’re seeking to employ and obviously it trickles down to the economy as well.

“We’re seeking to deliver on the vision of a Caribbean where travel is seamless, local businesses grow and prosper and every flight strengthens the bonds that make us not just neighbours, but families. It is a future we are building together where every island, community and individual feels the impact of our shared progress as an airline and our collective aspirations.”

The regional carrier is being reintroduced as a joint venture between the Antigua and Barbuda government (30 per cent shareholder) and Air Peace Caribbean (70 per cent shareholder).

Abdulhasam said the service offered by the airline is already changing the service landscape for customers of other airlines, as competitors are now offering better service in response to LIAT’s entry to the market.

COO Kidus Melkamu said the airline viewed itself as a service provider rather than a business that needed to make a profit.

“The airline industry is very expensive, very regulated, very dynamic. We take it as a service organisation and with service there is no limits. You’re not satisfied, every day you wake up to give more and better service.”

He said the airline was very concerned about safety, as planes were becoming the biggest means of transport worldwide.

“At LIAT20, our target is achieving the highest level of safety, so that people can travel from place to place to meet family, do business and take vacations safely. We are proud to establish our service and a safe airline. Come fly with us, you will love our service and you will want to come back.”

Tourism, Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell said LIAT’s return to the Caribbean will directly affect TT.

“LIAT2020 will bring an additional 250 seats daily into Piarco International Airport, equating to approximately 1,750 seats per week. This service links Port of Spain to key Caribbean destinations, including St Lucia, Barbados, Antigua, St Vincent, and Grenada.

“For TT, this expanded seat capacity opens greater accessibility for travellers and allows more visitors to experience our country’s vibrant culture, exquisite cuisine, and unique heritage.”

Mitchell said when LIAT1974 operated in 2017 and 2018, visitors to TT from the Caribbean ranged from approximately 75,000-82,000 annually, accounting for 20 per cent of market share in visitor arrivals. He said to date, the Caribbean is TT’s second-largest source market for visitors, behind the US.

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said the new route reinforces the positioning of Piarco International Airport as a major hub for regional travel in the Caribbean, with modern infrastructure and a commitment to excellence in service delivery, which promotes an enhanced inter-island network and increased options for travellers.

“This new service will contribute to increased ease of intra and inter-regional travel, boosted business opportunities for TT and its Caribbean neighbours, and increased trade and economic activity facilitated by reliable air linkages.

“This inaugural flight underscores the government’s dedication to creating an enabling environment for aviation growth. It aligns with our broader vision of enhancing transportation networks, fostering economic resilience, and promoting sustainable development locally and across the region.”

Sinanan said several aviation conferences had been held in TT and more would be held in the future. He invited LIAT to consider using the Piarco Aeropark for its cargo or other operations.

Airports Authority marketing manager Joanna Fridy said the new route from Antigua-Port of Spain supports the authority’s main thrust toward establishing Piarco International Airport as the major air transport hub of the Caribbean and a major gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean.

“Our vision is to lead the region in diverse and innovative aviation business. The Piarco International Airport has been ranked Best Airport in the Caribbean by Skytrax Awards for several years. We continue to lead the region in operational efficiency, aviation infrastructure, human-resource capacity and environmental sustainability.

“This new linkage aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance the customer experience by providing new platforms for increased options, competitive process, greater convenience and seamless connections. We are committed to ensuring that every flight into and out of Piarco International Airport is supported by world-class facilities and exceptional service standards.”

The inaugural flight was greeted by a water-cannon salute on its arrival at the airport on December 19.