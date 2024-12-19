Going electric – Dinas, Polly invest in e-cars

Ex-West Indies cricketers Dinanath Ramnarine, left and Kieron Pollard at the launch of the GoElectric TT on December 7. -

WHEN Dinanath Ramnarine and Kieron Pollard – more widely known for their skills when they were West Indies cricketers – launched GoElectricTT on December 7, they weren’t just unveiling a business – they were aiming to set a precedent in TT’s emerging green economy.

Their venture, an electric vehicle (EV) leasing and taxi service, is backed by the Inter-American Development Bank’s (IDB) innovation arm, IDB Lab, and aims to reduce emissions while promoting sustainable practices, in a country still dominated by internal combustion engines.

Ramnarine said during the launch, “This is not just the unveiling of a company; it is the beginning of a journey that symbolises our unwavering commitment to sustainability, innovation, and making a meaningful impact in TT.”

Attended by key government figures, including Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young and Minister of Planning and Development Pennelope Beckles-Robinson, the launch was backed by strong government support.

The concept for GoElectricTT started as an idea to tackle rising emissions in TT.

But as Ramnarine said: “Great ideas need collaboration and support to become realities.”

The idea gained traction after discussions with then-IDB country head Carina Cockburn, who facilitated the funding process. The IDB Lab committed US$500,000 in reimbursable financing, alongside a US$150,000 grant, to support the venture.

GoElectricTT offers both short and long-term EV rentals, focusing on businesses with fleet demands. Its fleet currently consists of 15 electric vehicles.

“We’re making electric mobility more accessible,” said Julian Belgrave, the IDB’s current country representative.

Belgrave also highlighted the environmental importance of the initiative, noting that carbon emissions in the transportation sector could rise by 310 per cent by 2040 if current trends continue.

“GoElectricTT could help reverse this trajectory,” he said. “They’re not just launching a business – they’re introducing a movement.”

GoElectricTT’s mission extends beyond just fleet leasing. The founders have also invested in Blewcoast, a firm dedicated to emissions measurement and decarbonisation.

“Blewcoast is totally in sync with our objectives to build awareness and drive solutions to the global carbon reduction challenge,” said Ramnarine.

The companies could leverage their combined resources to create a comprehensive sustainability ecosystem.

Ramnarine and Pollard have personally bought EVs from the fleet.

Pollard said, “This is about sustainability and securing the future for the next generation,” stressing that unless urgent action is taken to confront climate change and greenwashing (deceptive PR or advertising, giving the false impression that a product is environmentally friendly), future generations will face dire consequences.

The government’s endorsement was clear at the event. Young praised the founders for their courage in making a personal investment in such a venture.

“The first important point that I want to congratulate the two of you on is taking the risk and being brave enough by putting your money where your mouth is for TT,” he said. “It’s all about timing. But I’m not surprised, because to be great sportsmen, and in particular in cricket, it is always all about timing and strategy. So well done. I am proud of you all as a citizen of TT.”

Young also expressed strong support from the government, telling the company's founders and financial backers the entire Cabinet is committed to reducing TT’s carbon footprint and securing a sustainable future.

“This has to be an important component of how we go forward,” he said, stressing the government’s role and commitment to ensuring support for sustainable initiatives like GoElectricTT.

Pollard and Ramnarine view the venture as an opportunity to leave a lasting legacy.

Ramnarine said, “This project is our way of giving back – an opportunity to inspire others and leave a legacy that extends beyond the cricket field.”

Pollard echoed this sentiment, saying, “We are deeply committed to this project and to advancing the cause of clean energy and electric vehicles in TT. While we are open for business and ready to welcome everyone, we also encourage each of you to join this movement, wherever you may go.

"This initiative is bigger than any one individual or organisation – it's about coming together to shape a sustainable future for all.”

Ramnarine, who made his mark as a bowler and president of the West Indies Players Association, said he has always been driven by a passion for innovation.

Pollard, widely regarded as one of the most powerful all-rounders in modern cricket, shares a deep commitment to sustainability that has grown alongside his athletic career.

GoElectricTT’s business model addresses key challenges in EV adoption, particularly for businesses looking to transition to greener operations. Offering flexible leasing options and fully supported services, GoElectricTT aims to make the switch to electric vehicles as seamless as possible.

The venture also provides a much-needed alternative to traditional taxi services, with the added benefit of reducing emissions and long-term costs associated with running a vehicle fleet.

The IDB Lab views the venture as critical for wider EV adoption in the region.

“We see this as a starting point, paving the way for greater EV penetration in the region,” said Belgrave.

Electric vehicles have been slowly gaining traction in TT, with the country beginning to shift towards cleaner transport options. Growing global awareness of climate change, government mandates and environmental concerns have increased interest in EVs.

Globally, EV adoption is on the rise. As of 2023, over 26 million electric cars were on the roads, with sales showing a 50 per cent increase year on year. This growing demand is said to be driven by advances in battery technology, which have led to longer driving ranges and shorter charging times, making EVs more practical for everyday use.

Despite the rise in global adoption, TT faces significant challenges in fully embracing EVs. One of the primary barriers is the country’s limited charging infrastructure. Currently, only a handful of EV charging stations are available, mostly in urban areas, which makes long-distance travel with an electric vehicle a challenge. Expanding the charging network and providing incentives for EV adoption – such as tax breaks or rebates – will be key to accelerating the transition.

Another obstacle is the high initial cost of EVs. While the prices of electric cars are gradually decreasing as production scales up, they remain significantly higher than conventional vehicles, which can deter potential buyers.

In global markets, countries are setting ambitious goals to phase out petrol and diesel vehicles in favour of electric alternatives. The UK, for example, plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030, while the European Union aims to reduce transport-sector emissions by 55 per cent by 2030.

In TT, initiatives like GoElectricTT and government discussions about supporting green mobility could signal the potential for future growth in the sector.