Morris-Julian wake at Morris Plaza on December 18

Lisa Morris-Julian -

A wake for Lisa Morris-Julian and two of her children, Xianne and Jesiah, will be held at Morris Plaza, Farfan Street, Arima on December 18 from 7.30 pm.

The family is still trying to come to terms with the deaths of the three in a fire on December 16 at their home at Farfan Street.

Morris-Julian was Minister in the Ministry of Education and D’Abadie/O’Meara MP

Morris-Julian’s uncle James Purcell told Newsday by phone on December 18 that Morris-Julian’s husband, Daniel Julian, who was injured trying to save their other children, remained in hospital.

“Daniel is out of danger.

"He’s still hospitalised. He’s in a high-dependency ward at this time, he’s no longer in ICU. He’s not eating as yet, they still have him on drips. He was allowed visitors from yesterday.”

Morris-Julian’s other two children and her sister escaped without injury. Purcell said the other children had been released from hospital after being treated for smoke inhalation.

“The other children are ok. We’re just trying to recover from this situation, come to terms with the loss.

“I’m just trying to organise the wake later. We’re having a prayer session at Bethel Pentecostal Church this evening.”

The PNM Women’s League will hold a memorial service for Morris-Julian on December 19 at Balisier House, Port of Spain at 4.30 pm.