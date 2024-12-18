Fire Service retirees support call for more resources

A leak in a hose can be seen as fire officers set up the lines to put out a fire at the compound of Caridoc, Western Main Road, Chaguramas on July 5. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

THE Fire Service Retirees Association (FSRA) has supported a renewed call by the Fire Services Association (FSA) for more resources for the Fire Service to address critical shortages of vehicles and equipment.

The FSRA said it is unfortunate that it took the death of D'Abadie/O'Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian and two of her children – Jesiah, six, and Xianne, 25 – for this call to be made.

They died in a fire at their home on Farfan Street, Arima on December 16.

In a statement issued on December 18, the FSRA expressed its condolences to Morris-Julian's family, friends and relatives.

"It is extremely unfortunate and painful, that it would again take, the tragic loss of life to thrust the dire consequences, of the consistent under-funding of the Fire Service arm, of the National Security division, into national scrutiny.

"Our serving brothers and sisters are often found wanting, when trying to reconcile, the current and growing equipment deficiencies, with the increasing demand, for our unique service and capabilities."

People in positions of relevant influence, the association said, must be reminded that if the Fire Service cannot efficiently and effectively do its job, there is no one and no way to pick up the slack.

It said the era had long passed when a single appliance was enough to cover the emergency management of "these expansive zones which have now grown to hundreds of thousands of lives and homes."

The FSRA expressed solidarity with the FSA in calling for ample funding to be provided to the Fire Service to upkeep and expand its fire coverage capabilities.

The association said this is important in the context of factors such as a growing population and increasing number of homes and other buildings.

The FSRA remained confident that despite the challenges it continues to face in terms of resources, the Fire Service will do its best to protect lives and property.

In a WhatsApp comment on December 17, FSA president Keone Guy said had the Arima Fire Station had an additional appliance, or had there been another station in Arima, the lives of Morris-Julian and her children could have been saved.

Guy praised the efforts of fire officers to control the fire at Morris-Julian's home to prevent further loss of life and property.

He confirmed the contents of a December 16 memo issued by the Fire Service on its response to the fire.

Guy disagreed with a statement by Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales on December 17 that criticised a comment about officers having water-supply challenges in containing the fire at Morris-Julian's home.