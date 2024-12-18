Carapichaima man, 40, reported missing

Missing: Dwayne Collinwood. -

A 40-year-old man from Bank Village in Carapichaima has been missing for over a week, and the police are calling on the public to help find him.

A brief police statement on December 18 said Dwayne Collinwood of Volmon Road was last seen on December 7.

No further information was given.

People with information about Collinwood’s whereabouts can call the Freeport police station at 673-0026 or any police station.

People can also call the police at 999, 555, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).

