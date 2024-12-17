Yorke: Soca Warriors eager for Saudi test

Michel Poon-Angeron, right, has the attention of his teammates during a training session in Saudi Arabia. PHOTO COURTESY TTFA FACEBOOK - PHOTO COURTESY TTFA FACEBOOK

SOCA Warriors head coach Dwight Yorke said the friendly against Saudi Arabia will be a stern test for his players when the teams play at the Al Shabab Club Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 17 at 9.15 am TT time.

This will be the Soca Warriors’ first competitive match under Yorke. He was announced as the coach on November 1 by the TT Football Association with the main goal of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to TTFA media ahead of the match, Yorke said, “The players got an opportunity to test themselves against a very great opposition in Saudi Arabia. They are preparing for the Gulf Cup and so this will be a really good test for us tomorrow (December 17).”

Yorke is glad to work with more TT players during the Saudi Arabia trip. “The first camp (in Trinidad last month) was with the local boys and this one is a bit of mixture with the local boys and the American boys because of the break that is happening in America, so it allows us to bring those players in. Although there is still one or two players missing, but the players who are here have really made the journey. They have showed their commitment from that side, which we are delighted with and (it is) an opportunity to see them again and grow together as a unit.”

Yorke again credited former head coach Angus Eve and past interim head coach Derek King, still a member of the team as an assistant. “Continue to build what Angus and Kingy had done to this period of time.

“Although it is a short stint it is better than doing nothing and it gives us another couple days to spend with the players. They get to know us and we get to know them and as I said in the long term it’s to make sure we are ready for March 22.”

The Concacaf Gold Cup qualifiers kick off in March.

Soca Warriors squad:

Goalkeepers: Christopher Biggette, Adrian Foncette.

Defenders: Aubrey David (captain), Isaiah Garcia, Justin Garcia, Shannon Gomez, Jamal Jack, Alvin Jones, Ross Russell Jr, Jesse Williams.

Midfielders: Tyrese Bailey, Wayne Frederick II, Real Gill, Neveal Hackshaw, Joevin Jones, Kevin Molino, Duane Muckette, Michel Poon-Angeron, Kaihim Thomas, Steffen Yeates.

Forwards: Jariel Arthur, Isaiah Lee, Reon Moore.