Not a seat for Rowley and PNM

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: For nine painful years the people of TT have endured the disastrous leadership of Keith Rowley and the PNM government.

It has been a period defined by economic mismanagement, financial scandals, and a complete disregard for accountability. Today, many frustrated voices cry out: Not a da-- seat for Rowley and the PNM!

The closure of Petrotrin devastated thousands of families and crippled a vital industry.

Financial discrepancies, with tens of millions missing in the Auditor General’s report, have left citizens questioning where our money is truly going.

Crime has become a national crisis, and poverty is robbing too many of a decent quality of life.

>

Yet there seems to be no vision or urgency from this administration to address these issues.

Adding insult to injury, the deaths of the Paria divers in the pipeline tragedy remain a painful reminder of this government’s incompetence and neglect.

Lives were lost, and the nation is still waiting for justice and accountability.

The arrogance and detachment of this government from the struggles of the average citizen have pushed us to the brink. Enough is enough.

The people of TT deserve leaders who prioritise their needs, uphold justice, and lead with integrity – not excuses, corruption, and indifference.

As we move forward, let this be a rallying cry: Not a da-- seat for Keith Rowley and the PNM! Change is not just necessary – it is overdue.

CURTIS A OBRADY

Arima