Grand Stand team truly amazing

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: As a Trinidadian who has lived abroad for many years, I like to return regularly to enjoy the Carnival festivities, soak up the atmosphere, and spend time with my family.

On this year's trip I chose not to play mas and instead decided to go to the Grand Stand as a spectator for the first time. I would like to express how pleased I was with the welcome we received from all members of staff, who were professional in manner, eager to assist and polite from the time we arrived, and throughout the day.

The seating areas were kept spotless, as were the washrooms by an army of cleaners. It was easily observed that the less physically able-bodied were assisted when required. A general feeling of one's comfort and enjoyment permeated. This was great to see.

Well done to the Grand Stand team. I cannot thank the amazing team enough for their hard work as I thoroughly enjoyed my experience. Sending much deserved appreciation.

AVRIL KOROMA

London, England