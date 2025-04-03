UNC fills slate – Jearlean John picked for Couva North, David Lee up for Caroni Central
THE UNC has completed its 39-candidate slate to contest the upcoming general election just hours before the prospectives file their nominations.
The new candidates were announced by the party's political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar at a crime townhall meeting at Centre Pointe Mall, Chaguanas on April 3.
The new candidates announced were Nigel Moses for Arima, Shivanna Sam for Cumuto/Manzanilla, Dr Colin Neil Gosine for Chaguanas West, Jearlean John for Couva North, Keiron Thomas for Diego Martin Central, Rodney Stowe for Laventille West, Dominic Alexander Smith for Mausica/Malabar, Kirt Sinnette (COP) for Port of Spain South, Gerard Small (COP) for St Ann's East and Sean Sobers for Tabaquite.
There were some returning faces to the lineup, however, the switches continued. Former Oropouche West MP Dave Tancoo would now contest Fyzabad. The former Fyzabad MP Dr Lackram Bodoe would now contest Oropouche West.
While the former Pointe-a-Pierre (now called the constituency of Claxton Bay) MP David Lee was replaced by Hansen Narinesingh, Lee would now contest the Caroni Central seat, held previously by UNC's Arnold Ram.
Over the weekend former Princes Town MP Barry Padarath was selected to contest the Couva South constituency while Dr Aiyna Ali would contest Padarath's former seat.
Persad-Bissessar said she would return to fight for her Siparia constituency.
The full list of candidates under the coalition between UNC/PEP/COP/LOVE/OWTU:
Aranguez/st Joseph – Devesh Maharaj
Arima – Nigel Moses
Arouca/lopinot – Dr Natalie Chaitan-Maharaj
Barataria/San Juan – Saddam Hosein
Caroni Central – David Lee
Caroni East – Dr Rishi Seecharan
Chaguanas East – Vandana Mohit
Chaguanas West – Dr Colin Neil Gosine
Claxton Bay – Hansen Narinesingh
Couva North – Jearlean John
Couva South – Barry Padarath
Cumuto/Manzanilla – Shivanna Sam
Diego Martin Central – Keiron Thomas
Diego Martin North/East – Brendon Butts (PEP)
Diego Martin West – Janice Learmond-Criqui (PEP)
Fyzabad – Dave Tancoo
La Brea – Clyde Elder
La Horquetta/Talparo – Phillip Watts
Laventille East/Morvant – Robert Mitchell (Love Movement)
Laventille West – Rodney Stowe
Malabar/Mausica – Dominic Alexander Smith
Mayaro – Nicholas Morris
Moruga/Tableland – Michelle Benjamin
Naparima – Dr Narindra Roopnarine
Oropouche East – Roodal Moonilal
Oropouche West – Dr Lackram Bodoe
Point Fortin – Ernesto Kesar (OWTU)
Port of Spain North/St Ann's West – Phillip Edward Alexander (PEP)
Port of Spain South – Kirt Sinnette (COP)
Princes Town – Dr Aiyna Ali
San Fernando East – John Michael Alibocus
San Fernando West – Michael Dowlath
Siparia – Kamla Persad-Bissessar
St Ann's East – Gerard Small (COP)
St Augustine – Khadija Ameen
Tabaquite – Sean Sobers
Toco/Sangre Grande – Wayne Sturge
Trincity/Maloney – Richard Smith
Tunapuna – Roger Alexander
Comments
"UNC fills slate – Jearlean John picked for Couva North, David Lee up for Caroni Central"