Matthews leads WI women to big win over India in 2nd T20

West Indies women's captain Hayley Matthews drives during the second T20 against India at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on December 17. Photo courtesy BCCI.

WEST INDIES women's skipper Hayley Matthews put in a terrific allround performance in the second Twenty/20 against India at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai as the visitors stormed to a comprehensive nine-wicket win to level the series at 1-1 on December 17.

India made 159 for nine after being sent in by Matthews, with Smriti Mandhana living a charmed life en route to top-scoring with 62 off 41 balls.

The Windies bowlers had a much better outing in comparison to the first T20, with Deandra Dottin leading the way with figures of two for 14 after sharing the new ball with Chinelle Henry. Leg-spinner Afy Fletcher (two for 28) and Matthews (two for 36) also chipped in with two wickets apiece.

Led by Matthews' brilliant unbeaten 85 from 47 balls, the Windies were ruthless in pursuit of the 160-run target – romping to victory with 26 balls to spare.

Matthews was well supported by the aggressive Qiana Joseph (38 off 22), with the pair putting on 66 runs for the first wicket to give the Windies the ascendancy. The left-handed Joseph was put down twice in her cameo and struck six fours and two sixes before she was eventually dismissed by Saima Thakor in the seventh over.

Matthews was then joined by her vice-captain Shemaine Campbelle (29 not out off 26). Together, the pair put on an unbeaten 94-run stand for the second wicket, with the right-handed Matthews cutting loose as she brought up her 15th T20 fifty in stunning fashion.

In the 11th over, the stylish Matthews launched an assault on Radha Yadav – hitting her for four consecutive fours as she raced to fifty off 31 balls.

Matthews took West Indies' score past the 100-run mark in the process. The visitors cruised to the finish line afterward, with Matthews crashing three consecutive boundaries off Thakor in the 14th over as she continued her high-class display.

Fittingly, Matthews scored the winning runs with a sweetly timed cover drive off Sajeevan Sajana in the 16th over.

Earlier, Mandhana was dropped in three consecutive overs by the Windies as she notched her second fifty of the series. Mandhana apart, only middle-order Richa Ghosh (32 off 17) made a meaningful contribution as the Winides bowlers held them to a score Matthews deemed par on the wicket.

The third and final T20 will be played on December 19.

Summarised scores:

INDIA: 159/9 from 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 62, Richa Ghosh 32, Deepti Sharma 17; Deandra Dottin 2/14, Afy Fletcher 2/28) vs WEST INDIES: 160/1 from 15.4 overs (Hayley Matthews 85 not out, Qiana Joseph 38, Shemaine Campbelle 29 not out; Saima Thakor 1/28). West Indies won by nine wickets.