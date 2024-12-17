Human skeletal remains found in La Romaine

- File photo

Human skeletal remains were found in an overgrown area in La Romaine on December 16.

The police said around 7 am, a 66-year-old retiree was hunting in a bushy area off the Southern Main Road near Paria Suites, where he spotted the remains on the ground.

He immediately alerted the police, and among the first responders were PCs Maynard and Harrypersad, of the Southern Division.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, were also notified.

DMO Dr Ramlogan examined and ordered the removal of the remains pending a post-mortem at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

>

Because the body was totally decomposed, the police were unable to determine the race or gender of the remains.

PCs Nandoo and PC Coker (crime scene investigators) also visited and gathered evidence.

PC Maynard is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information on the identity or circumstances of the death can call the nearest police station. People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).