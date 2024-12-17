Gonzales denies fire officials' claim of low water supply to battle fire in which MP died

The gutted Farfan Street, Arima, home of MP Lisa Morris-Julian. Morris-Julian and two of her children, Xianne and Jesiah, died in the early morning blaze on Monday. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales has strongly denied a claim by the Fire Service (TTFS) of a lack of water in Arima in relation to the house fire in which D'Abadie/O'Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian died on December 16.

Two of her children – Jesiah, six, and Xianne, 25 – also died in the fire at their home.

In a statement on December 17, Gonzales rejected a claim the TTFS made in its December 16 communique about a lack of water in the area

Gonzales said at no point was there a lack of water pressure or the availability of water in general.

>

He said the Hollis System, which supplies water to Farfan Street, where the house stood, had been ramped up to full production several days earlier, on December 12, and thanks to improvements in the Hollis Reservoir, production was increased again on December15, "thus confirming the area had a reliable supply."

Gonzales said at 4.30 am on December 16, the Water and Sewerage (WASA) was alerted to the fire on Farfan Street, in the heart of Arima.

"Immediate action was taken to divert supply via the Subero Street Booster to increase the pressures in the Farfan Street area.

"Another water source, off the Guanapo Water Treatment Plant was used as an auxiliary supply via the supply via valving operations in the vicinity of Hearty Foods and Sorzano Street at approximately 5.30 am to ensure that an an alternate supply can be introduced into the area if required."

Gonzales said the water-supply pressure to the area had been made before the fire services arrived.

He said when the Prime Minister arrived at the scene, Dr Rowley asked the Chief Fire Officer about the water supply available for the fire.

"The Chief Fire Officer confirmed that an adequate supply was indeed available."

Gonzales condemned what he described as the "the gross and unfortunate misrepresentation of the facts of this tragic incident and the added grief it has caused."

He called on the TTFS' corporate communications department to retract its December 16 statement.

>

Gonzales expressed deep gratitude "for the tireless efforts of all emergency responders who have worked so hard in the wake of this tragedy."

He said, "Our priority is to support those who are grieving and provide comfort as they navigate through their sorrow during this difficult time," adding, "We offer our heartfelt condolences to the families impacted by the tragic incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with you"