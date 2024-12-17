First Peoples mourn Lisa Morris-Julian

D'Abadie/O'Meara MP and Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian. - File photo

CARIB community chief Ricardo Bharath Hernandez said Arima had been hit hard by the tragic death of Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian on December 16.

Morris-Julian, D'Abadie/O'Meara MP and former Arima mayor, died when her family home was gutted by fire, which also killed two of her children and injured her husband and son-in-law. The tragedy plunged all who knew her into a collective state of shocked disbelief at a time the country was otherwise entering the festive season.

Morris-Julian was proudly of Carib descent, TT's main group of First Peoples.

Bharath Hernandez told Newsday, "You cannot find the appropriate words in a situation like this to adequately express your feeling, because this is such a tragic way of passing.

"It was indeed a shock to me and all those around me when I heard the news this morning. It was really, really devastating."

>

He recalled recently being with Morris-Julian at a function – a book launch – a common testimony of many colleagues paying tribute to her.

"She spoke so highly of the First Peoples. We embraced and chatted and so on. To hear that, this morning, is really something else. Words cannot explain it."

He said Morris-Julian had First Peoples heritage and had supported them.

"She was a loving person among Arimians. Everybody has only good things to say. She was a very, very pleasant person. So it's a great loss."

He said her death was sad and also the fact two of her children also died.

"So, this is all we can say at this time. It is difficult, it is really difficult, for most of us. But it has happened and we just have to try and cope."

Asked if Arima was really "feeling it" today, he replied, "Certainly, certainly.

"The (number) of people that gathered there this morning, it was something else.

"People are still commenting and sharing their thoughts and so on and expressing how they feel about all this loss."

>

Newsday asked what he would like Morris-Julian to be remembered for.

He replied, "For her very pleasant way. Her warm embrace to everyone she met. She was never snobbish or anything like that.

"She welcomed everyone and always had a nice way of receiving people. She would always give a listening ear to those who came to her.

"These are some of the ways we would to remember her – the pleasant person that she was, in more ways than one."

Agricultural Economist Dr Omardath Maharaj in a statement also fondly remembered Morris-Julian, as an advocate for grassroots and agricultural activities.

"I will remember Lisa for her leadership in grassroots engagement and advocacy. She was a tireless supporter of initiatives that uplifted communities across TT."

Maharaj viewed her as "the family and household personified."

"As the mayor of Arima, Lisa demonstrated her belief in entrepreneurship and women’s economic empowerment.

"Within that period, I was unemployed. Her worship, at that time, reached out and supported my wife as a breadwinner and entrepreneur.

>

"Lisa would purchase decorated cookie baskets and other baked treats for activities with her staff and burgesses in various community-based activities."

Maharaj said Morris-Julian gave encouragement and visibility to local small businesses.

"She would often ask me probing questions about how we can similarly inspire other families to find their pathways to earn respectable livelihoods."

He said Morris-Julian had long supported Raul Bermudez's Breadfruittrees.com initiative to promote food security and community empowerment via breadfruit trees.

"Lisa assisted us in distributing plants to constituents. She shared the simple belief that breadfruit trees empower people to feed themselves, putting food in the hands of people who need it the most."

He said Morris-Julian helped distribute the book, The Breadfruit Tree, to libraries and schools nationwide.

"Lisa Morris-Julian’s legacy of advocacy and her dedication to the people of this country will not be forgotten. May her memory inspire us to continue the type of work she was so passionate about.

"We stand united with her family and all those who knew and loved her, holding them in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. May her soul rest in peace."