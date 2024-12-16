TTUTA: Education better because of Morris-Julian

D'Abadie/O'Meara MP and Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian. - File photo

THE Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) has expressed its sympathies on the death of D'Abadie/O'Meara MP and Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian, who died in a fire, along with two of her children, at their Arima home on the morning of December 16.

In a voicenote sent to media, TTUTA president Martin Lum Kin described Morris-Julian as a woman who dedicated her life to education, leaving the sector a better place.

"Minister Morris-Julian dedicated her life towards the cause of education at her school, Barataria South Secondary, at the level of government representation and at her ministerial duties.

"The education fraternity is at a better place because of her contributions and her loss has left a void in education. Minister Morris-Julian was a TTUTA member and worked with the association whenever it was possible.

"TTUTA is saddened by this news and may God continue to comfort the bereaved and may her soul rest in peace."

>

A Ministry of Education statement on December 16 described Morris-Julian as a "lighthouse of compassion and dedication throughout her career." It said her early journey as an English teacher demonstrated her passion for education and nurturing young minds.

"Her legacy as a leader, mentor, and advocate will forever resonate in the lives of those she touched.

"We mourn the loss of an exemplary colleague whose kindness, strength, and humility inspired us all. May she find eternal peace, and may her family find comfort in the outpouring of love and support from those whose lives she enriched."

Similarly, in expressing its condolences the National Library and Information System Authority said her support of literacy programmes would be everlasting.

"Her passing comes as a shock especially given that only last week Wednesday (December 11), Minister Morris-Julian attended and delivered remarks at a book launch at the National Library.

"She will always be remembered for her active participation in programmes at libraries that promote literacy and lifelong learning. Our deepest condolences to her family and all at the Ministry of Education."

In a post to his Facebook page, president of the University of the Southern Caribbean Colwick Wilson described Morris-Julian as a remarkable leader, a dedicated public servant, and a loving mother "whose impact was felt far and wide."

"Her kindness and dedication to public service and education has left an indelible impact on the nation that will be remembered with gratitude."

A College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of TT (COSTAATT) statement said it will cherish the memory of her "personable address, as the guest speaker at COSTAATT’s graduation ceremony on November 30, 2024."

>

"The board of trustees, management, staff, and faculty of COSTAATT fondly remember her inspiring words and presence."

According to Snr Supt Maynard-Wilson, the blaze broke out at Morris-Julian's Farfan Street, Arima home shortly after 6 am on December 16. The MP and two of her children, 25 and six, died. Her husband and two other relatives were injured and were taken to hospital.