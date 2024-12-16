San Juan East Side Symphony claims single pan panorama title

- DANIEL PRENTICE

The San Juan East Side Symphony secured its first-ever Single Pan Panorama championship with a score of 284 points, upsetting defending champions Chord Masters, on Saturday night.

The winning performance featured a Duvone Stewart arrangement of Guns, a 1993 hit by Spice and Company.

Chord Masters, aiming for a third consecutive title, finished second with André White's arrangement of Swing Engine.

Last year’s results were reversed as San Juan East Side Symphony triumphed.

Tobago bands Metro Stars Steel Orchestra and Hope Pan Groovers took third and fourth place, respectively, in the final, which saw performances by 25 bands.

