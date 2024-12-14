Zahara Anthony smashes national girls 9-10 50m fly record at ASATT Invitational

Zahara Anthony. -

MARLINS swimmer Zahara Anthony smashed the national girls 9-10 50m butterfly record when she blitzed to a golden finish in the morning session of the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago Invitational Championship on December 14, at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Anthony swam uncontested and clocked 31.63 seconds in the time-trial event.

Her time bettered the previous national record of 31.86s set by Keryn Burke in 2018.

Vipers’ Anya DeGannes and Marlins’ Marena Martinez were the only two swimmers to notch Carifta A standards on the third day, with both coming from the same event.

DeGannes won the girls 11-12 200m in two minutes and 16.18 seconds (2:16.18) while Martinez was second in 2:16.31, both dipping below the A standard of 2:17.52.

Third-placed Zara Persico of Marlins clocked 2:21.18, and earned a Carifta B standard.

Also earning B standards in the boys 11-12 400m individual medley (IM) were RWB Aquatics’ Kyle Leera (5:34.01), Vipers’ Alessandro Bazzoni (5:35.37) and Tidal Wave’s Jeremiah Mahabir (6:15.02). Fourth-placed Chad Baboolal (6:20.14) also met the B marker.

A Marlins sweep in the boys 15 and over 400m IM saw Zahara’s sibling Zachary Anthony win in 4:58.62, earning a Carifta B standard alongside club-mates Khadeem Brathwaite (5:09.94) and Jannai Applwhaite (5:31.65).

Anthony also surpassed the B standard in the 200m freestyle after winning the event in 1:58.00. Tidal Wave’s Stachys Harley (2:02.05) came in second while Marlin’s Isaiah Alexander (2:02.10) was third.

He also achieved the same feat with a victory in the 800m freestyle in 9:02.05.

Additionally, Bianca Mitchell met the B standard in the girls equivalent as she won in 2:12.56.

Action resumed at the December 14 evening session, and continues on December 15 from 9 am.