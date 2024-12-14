WASA appoints 24 new assistant directors

Ravindra Nanga, chairman of the Water and Sewerage Authority. -

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has announced the appointment of 24 new assistant directors, completing the top two levels of its restructured management framework.

A statement from WASA on December 13 said the assistant directors were appointed to support the directors in advancing the ongoing transformation of the company.

On August 30, WASA said St Kitts-born Keithroy Halliday, a former general manager of the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) would lead the company.

He officially started his work as WASA’s CEO on December 1.

In a statement on September 5, WASA’s Board of Commissioners announced the company’s new nine-member executive management team. WASA said the Halliday-led team brought a wealth of experience and expertise in its ongoing transformation. The team officially started work on November 1.

>

The members include, director, corporate finance Karlene Ammon; director, people, transformation and central services Neil Derrick; director of technology, future systems and sustainability Alisha Romano; director, water management services (north east) Shaira Ali; director, water management services (northwest) Kelvin Romain; director, water management services (central) Sharon Bailey; director water management services (south) Anand Jaggernath; and director, water management services (Tobago) Brian Williams.

WASA’s chairman Ravindra Nanga said the assistant directors were a mix of new appointments and internal staff.

“We advertised the position and people from inside and outside of WASA would have applied. We had a human resource consultant and they would have gone through the recruitment process. The process also involved the current directors as they would have had a say, as the assistants will be reporting directly to them.”

Nanga said the process was open and transparent and the best applicants were chosen.

The new assistant directors include, John Hackett, plant maintenance and Safiyyah Abdullah, plants, water sourcing, transmission and distribution (Northeast); Mark Cyrus, plant maintenance and Ronald Ramkalawan, plants, water sourcing, transmission and distribution (Northwest); Richard Ali, plant maintenance and Sasha Roopnarine, plants, water sourcing, transmission and distribution (South); Adesh Sookdeo, plant maintenance and Aarif Mohamed, plants, water sourcing, transmission and distribution (Central); Tariq Wadi, plant maintenance and Colin Orr, plants, water sourcing, transmission and distribution (Tobago).

WASA’s statement on December 13 said the plant maintenance assistant director’s role was to oversee the safe, efficient engineering programmes, and direct multi-disciplinary teams in asset maintenance and reliability while adhering to engineering principles and budget guidelines.

The plants, water sourcing, transmission and distribution assistant director’s role is to develop water production, sourcing, and distribution strategies, and ensure quality, customer service and sustainability while managing the water network and collaborating with multi-disciplined teams.

The assistant directors for the technology, future systems and sustainability include: Andronicus Williams, ICT automation and control; Patrina Abdool, customer relationship and brand management; and Steve Gittens, business planning and development.

The assistant directors for people, transformation and central services include: Alicia Brathwaite, regional partnerships; Marsha Frederick-Thomas, people and transformation; and Dexter Carr, central services.

>

The assistant director for procurement is Cindy Martin-Faustin.

The assistant directors for Legal/General Counsel and Corporate Secretary are Maitri Ramlogan, litigation and arbitration; and Stacy Encinas, land and property management.

The assistant directors for corporate finance include Rachelle Wilkie, business support, risk and financial controls and Shantul James, accounting operations and treasury.

The assistant directors for project management office includes, Shawn Salandy, projects manager (Implementation), Kevon Corbett, projects manager (Planning) and Harve Williams, project manager (Tobago). In the statement on December 13, Halliday welcomed the group of assistant directors with enthusiasm.

“Their expertise and vision will be invaluable as we navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead. Together, we will continue to transform WASA into a forward-thinking organisation that prioritises service excellence, employee well-being and environmental stewardship.”

‘No rate increase soon’

Nanga said WASA would also undertake numerous projects in 2025. “We are looking to expand our wells, changing out the aged pipelines where you’d have constant leaks, refurbishing the water treatment plants and constructing new ones, laying new pipelines and new sources of water. It’s a lot we are embarking on.”

On a possible water rate increase, Nanga said the process was a lengthy one and there could still be some time before it was implemented.

“We have submitted our business plan to the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC), the RIC has not gone out just as yet with public consultations.

>

“The rate increase, while it has been discussed, we are nowhere close to a rate increase.”

However, Nanga said if water rates were to be increased, it would significantly help in WASA’s operations.

“One of our mandates is to be self-sufficient. We are weaned off the treasury.

“We must first meet our operating expenses so if there is an increase in rates, it’ll help in meeting that. It will also free up additional income to take further capital projects towards improving the water supply.”