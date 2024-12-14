Longdenville man shot dead in Enterprise

POLICE are investigating the murder of Kirdy Ramdhanie of Longdenville who was gunned down on December 13.

Police said they received reports of gunshot at Lamont Street, Enterprise shortly after 9 pm.

First responders found the victim bleeding from several gunshots in a track and several spent shells near the body.

The injured man was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment around 9.25 pm. An autopsy was ordered.

Crime scene investigators recovered 27 spent nine-millimetre shells.

