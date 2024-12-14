Functions of fathers in the family

THE EDITOR: We the fathers of this fine country need to increase our competency in 2025. No if, why, but or maybe. We need to fix it now.

We have a unique opportunity for improvement.

To address this concern, we need to be aware of what our functions are as fathers. They include but are not limited to:

* Providing financial support

* Encouraging open communication

* Teaching life skills and values

* Saving for children's education

* Teaching respect for authority

* Co-parenting with mother

* Participating in children's activities

* Maintaining mental and physical health

* Teaching life skills and independence

Who benefits when fathers fail in their functions? Be honest.

Brothers, there is much work to be done in 2025. It is imperative we start now. Stand by your responsibility.

A father is a son's hero and a daughter's first love. Are we clear?

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes town