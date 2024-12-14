Chloe Fraser tops 2024 table-tennis awards

Chloe Fraser, right, copped the 2024 best junior and senior female players of the year at the TT Table Tennis Association annual awards on December 7. - Anygraaf Guest Account

Chloe Fraser earned the lion’s share of individual prizes at the Trinidad and Tobago Table Tennis Association 2023 and 2024 awards ceremony, held at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua on December 7.

Sixteen-year-old Fraser copped the junior and senior women’s player of the year awards for 2024 and also received the best junior female player accolade for 2023.

Aaron Wilson was adjudged the top senior male player of the year and Malik Gopaul attained the top junior male award for both years.

Khaleel Asgarali and Rheann Chung were last year’s winners of the senior male and female categories.

In the U19 division, Josiah Joseph won the male and Imani Edwards-Taylor the top female awards.

>

Joseph also took the U15 title with Jinai Samuel the girls’ equivalent.

Other winners

2024

Girls

U-9: Everleigh Mc Kena

U-11: Zuri Radge Coomar

U-13: Elizabeth Rajah

Boys

U-9: Zayden Sagramsingh

>

U-11: Zayden Sagramsingh

U-13: Daniel Bhim

2023

Girls

U-9: Zuri Radge Coomar

U-11: Elizabeth Rajah

U-13: Elizabeth Rajah

U-15: Lyllana Boodhan

U-19: Priyanka Khellawan

>

Boys

U-9: Zayden Sagramsingh

U-11: Mateo Mollineau

U-13: Joshua Bhim

U-15: Josiah Joseph

U-19: Gabriel John