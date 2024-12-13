Harnessing sargassum: Pathway to Tobago's energy autonomy

Sargassum along Lambeau Beach - Kinnesha George-Harry

IN A groundbreaking development, Barbados has unveiled the world's first vehicle powered by renewable natural gas (RNG) derived from sargassum seaweed, rum distillery wastewater, and Blackbelly sheep manure.

This innovative project, spearheaded by Dr Legena Henry, CEO and founder of Rum and Sargassum Inc, in collaboration with the University of the West Indies (UWI) Cave Hill Campus, marks a significant advancement in renewable energy that has been celebrated in notable publications like the BBC (see tinyurl.com/sargassumBarbados).

The initiative helps address the environmental challenges posed by sargassum influxes (which include reduced beach attractiveness for locals and tourists, and difficulty fishing). This innovation also offers a sustainable energy solution by converting organic waste into biofuel.

The successful test drive of the sargassum-powered vehicle underscores the project's potential to reduce reliance on traditional energy sources and promote a circular economy, where waste products from society are constantly being reused for other activities and products.

Potential for Tobago

>

Recognising the alignment between this farsighted vision and Tobago’s need for innovative solutions to our underdevelopment, efforts were made to work with Dr Henry as a collaborative group including educational institutions (Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute, MIC Institute of Technology), the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), the private sector, and facilitated by Tobago CivilNET.

However, despite initial momentum, the project did not reach its potential, leaving only a local private company in Tobago working directly with the Barbados entity.

Opportunities for Tobago

By engaging in this pioneering project, Tobago stands to gain:

1. Technological innovation: Adopting sargassum-to-energy technology can position Tobago as among the leaders in renewable energy within the region.

2. Environmental management: Utilising sargassum for energy mitigates the adverse effects of seaweed accumulation on beaches and marine ecosystems.

3. Economic benefits: Developing a sargassum-based energy sector can create jobs, stimulate local industries, and attract investment.

4. Energy autonomy: Producing renewable energy locally can provide Tobago with greater control over its energy supply, reducing dependence on centralised systems and strengthening resilience.

The success of the Barbados project serves as an inspiring model for Tobago. It is imperative for stakeholders – including civil society, government agencies, educational institutions, and the private sector – to collaborate and explore the feasibility of implementing similar initiatives here. By doing so Tobago can transform an environmental challenge into an opportunity for sustainable development and energy autonomy.

>

Embracing such innovative solutions can address pressing environmental issues (like sargassum, and building local educational capacity), and also pave the way for a resilient and prosperous future for Tobago.

DR RYAN ALLARD

Director

Tobago CivilNET