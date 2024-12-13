David West reappointed to head Police Complaints Authority
DAVID West has been reappointed as director of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) for a third consecutive term.
A release from the PCA on December 13, said acting President Nigel de Freitas confirmed West's appointment for the maximum five-year term.
The appointment took effect on December 13.
"Throughout his tenure, Mr West has demonstrated dedication to the mandate of the PCA, embodying integrity, leadership and a steadfast commitment to accountability and transparency," the PCA said.
"His re-appointment ensures continuity in the authority’s work to build public confidence and maintain oversight of policing in Trinidad and Tobago."
The release said the PCA welcomes West's continued leadership, his dedication, expertise and vision.
Comments
"David West reappointed to head Police Complaints Authority"