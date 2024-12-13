Army tackle youthful Jabloteh, hunt second win of TTPFL season

Kidane Lewis of Police FC tries to close down Defence Force player Jelani Felix in the TTPFL opener at La Horquetta Recreation Grounds, on December 6. - Faith Ayoung

REIGNING First Citizens Knockout Cup champs Defence Force will go after a second straight win to start the 2024/25 TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) season when they face a youthful San Juan Jabloteh outfit from 6 pm at the Phase 2 La Horquetta recreation grounds on December 13.

On the opening night of the season on December 6, Defence Force put on a solid display despite playing on a heavy surface in La Horquetta as they downed rivals Miscellaneous Police FC by a 2-1 margin.

The match saw a Defence Force debut for Man of the Match Kevin Molino, with former Soca Warriors captain Densill Theobald making his coaching debut in charge of the Army/Coast Guard combination.

As his team hunts another win, Theobald will have to do without the services of Molino, as well as goalkeeper Christopher Biggette, defenders Justin and Isaiah Garcia, and midfielder Kaihim Thomas. The aforementioned players have been selected by TT's men's football team coach Dwight Yorke for the international friendly against Saudi Arabia on December 17. The Soca Warriors are scheduled to leave the Piarco International Airport for Riyadh from 8 pm on Friday.

Jabloteh, who have schoolboy talents such as Derrel Garcia and Lindell Sween, are coming off a 3-1 loss to Central FC.

>

The second game of the La Horquetta double-header will feature hosts Terminix La Horquetta Rangers and Club Sando. Both teams will be in search of their first win this season, as Rangers lost 3-2 to Caledonia AIA on December 6, with Club Sando drawing with Prisons FC on December 8.

The TTPFL action will head to the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on December 14. Prisons will play Point Fortin Civic in the first game of a doubleheader from 6 pm, with Eagles FC playing Central from 8pm. With their result over Jabloteh, Central have already eclipsed the two-point tally they managed in the previous campaign when they brought up the rear in the standings.

This weekend's games will conclude with an intriguing double-header at the St James Police Barracks on December 15.

Tobago outfit 1976 FC Phoenix will play Police FC from 5 pm, with Caledonia tackling TTPFL reigning champs AC PoS from 7 pm.

AC Pos made a stunning start to the season on December 8 when they thumped Eagles by a 4-1 margin at the Mahaica Sporting Complex, Point Fortin.

The "Capital Boys" will want to show they are still the TTPFL team to beat.