Tobago consultation on statues, monuments on December 11

The I Love Tobago sign in Scarborough has been removed, pending relocation to the esplanade. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE cabinet-appointed committee on statues, monuments and signage will hold a public consultation on December 11 at the Scarborough Library Facility audiovisual room from 5-7 pm.

The committee is inviting the public to share their views on the criteria that should be established for erecting statues and monuments; suggestions for the removal or retention of specific statues and monuments in public places; and suggestions for new statues, monuments and signage.

Written submissions are also invited and can be e-mailed to committeeonmonuments@gov.tt or sent via post or dropped off at the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation, 12 Sankar Building, Sangster's Hill, Scarborough.