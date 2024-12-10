Government fails to get Opposition support Tobago autonomy bill

Camille Robinson-Regis -

THE Prime Minister and Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis have rejected claims from the opposition UNC that two bills designed to give greater autonomy to Tobago were an attempt by government to undermine the authority of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).

They made these comments on December 9 before the House of Representatives passed the Tobago Island Government Bill 2021 by a vote of 20-10 but failed to pass the Constitution (Amendment) (Tobago Self-Government) Bill 2020.

The latter required a three-fourths majority for passage.

In the House, this meant the bill needed the support of 31 MPs.

The vote on this bill was 21-16.

During committee deliberations on the Tobago Island Government Bill 2021, Dr Rowley reminded MPs the issue of greater autonomy for Tobago has been in the public domain for years.

He told MPs that two minutes ago, he received a WhatsApp message on his phone from THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.

Rowley added this message was related to a claim made by Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein about government trying to undermine the THA and calling for more consultation.

"That the Chief Secretary of the THA is now intervening in that matter. Offering eight pages of legal...I don't know who the legal is....telling the Parliament to stop its proceedings because he through the member for Barataria/San Juan (Hosein) and other persons have found another way or other things to be done under the rubric of consultation."

Rowley asked, "How did we get here if not by a series of years of consultation?"

He said the law provides a mechanism for the Chief Secretary to communicate with the Office of the Prime Minister on matters for Tobago.

"Nothing has come to me from the Chief Secretary in my office, but today in the Parliament, one minute before we sit to deal with the committee stage of a joint select committee (JSC) of years of work, this member (Hosein) comes here facilitating this intervention by a WhatsApp by amendments being proposed by the THA through the Chief Secretary."

Rowley said, "This is preposterous and I will have none of it."

When the vote was taken on the bill, PNM MPs were amused when Naparima MP Rodney Charles paused before voting 'no' with the rest of his opposition colleagues.

UNC MPs Rushton Paray, Anita Haynes-Alleyne, Dinesh Rambally, Dr Rai Ragbir and Charles have publicly questioned the ability of the party to win the next election with Siparia MP Kamla Persad-Bissessar as its leader.

In the committee stage of the Constitution (Amendment) (Tobago Self-Government) Bill 2020, Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George briefly suspending the sitting after the opposition asked for time to study amendments to the bill which government circulated.

Hosein claimed one of the amendments defined Tobago differently than the original legislation.

He said, "This clearly shows a discrepancy with respect to the definition of what Tobago is."

Hosein said the amendment made reference to Tobago being 11 nautical miles from Trinidad but the bill did not have that.

Annisette-George advised Hosein the matter he was referring to was not before the committee at that stage.

Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh claimed the opposition was being bombarded with amendments from the government that it was unprepared to deal with.

"These amendments are fundamental to the people of Tobago's interest."

Robinson-Regis said the amendments were "90 per cent nomenclature, changing 'Tobago Island Government' to 'Tobago Island Council.' We are not there as yet."

She reminded MPs that former chief secretary Hochoy Charles sent a letter in 2021 to all MPs, indicating concerns he had about the Tobago bills.

Robinson-Regis said because of this, committee deliberations on the bills stopped then.

"We examined what was necessary and we made the changes."

Robinson-Regis said she could not understand what the opposition was speaking about, and the committee should proceed with its work if the opposition had no amendments to provide.

The Prime Minister said the opposition was confused about what it was saying about the original bill and the changes government was proposing to it.

"They are talking about two definitions and one is different to the other. That is why it is called an amendment."

Robinson-Regis said the objective of the bills was to make laws for Tobago within the unitary state of Trinidad and Tobago.

Hosein claimed the laws the THA would be able to pass under these bills would be subordinate laws to whatever the Parliament passes.

"There is not going to be any equality of status with respect to the Tobago legislature."

Hosein claimed the government "is just fooling people with this amendment."

Robinson-Regis reminded MPs the JSC that met on the Tobago bills had the sole objective of giving Tobago "greater powers –powers that they do not now have."

She said, "The objective was not to have a separate Tobago from Trinidad."

The law-making powers which govern TT as a country, Robinson-Regis continued, "will continue to be done in the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago."

Robinson-Regis said the law-making powers in the Constitution (Amendment) (Tobago Self-Government) Bill 2020, will not extend to changing the Constitution.

"Where a Tobago Act is inconsistent with an act passed by Parliament, the act passed by Parliament shall prevail to the extent of that inconsistency."

She said the Tobago legislature may make laws for the peace, order and good government for Tobago with respect to certain prescribed matters.

"That was determined by the JSC. That was determined in all the consultations we have done and consequently, we have no difficulty because it is in fact to make laws for Tobago not TT."

In the vote on this bill, Paray, Rambally and Charles all voted 'no' with the other 12 opposition MPs present.

In a subsequent statement, Paray said he voted against this bill because it was "another instance of this government sidelining the voices of the very people they claim to serve."

Paray was not present for the vote on the Tobago Island Government Bill 2021.