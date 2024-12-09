Sherfane Rutherford's century hands Windies ODI win over Bangladesh

BASSETERRE: Sherfane Rutherford’s scintillating maiden One-Day International century propelled West Indies to a thrilling five-wicket victory over Bangladesh at Warner Park, snapping an 11-match losing streak against the visitors.

The hosts chased down a formidable 295-run target with 14 balls to spare, to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Rutherford’s 113 off 80 balls showcased his purple patch form, as his innings turned the tide after a sluggish start from the home side. Facing a daunting equation of 161 runs needed off the final 114 balls, his explosive innings, laced with seven fours and eight sixes, changed the game.

Aided by overthrows, Rutherford reached his milestone in the 47th over. The Guyanese left-hander eventually fell for 113, but by then, West Indies required just seven more runs to seal the contest.

Captain Shai Hope played a pivotal role in stabilising the innings after West Indies were reduced to 27/2. Hope’s composed 86 off 88 balls and his 99-run fourth-wicket partnership with Rutherford laid the foundation for the chase.

Rutherford then combined with Justin Greaves for a quickfire 95-run stand, with Greaves remaining unbeaten on 41 off 31 balls.

The chase began shakily, with Brandon King (nine) and Evin Lewis (16) falling early to Bangladesh’s pacers. A cautious 67-run stand between Hope and Keacy Carty (21 off 37) steadied the innings, but the required rate climbed to over eight an over before Rutherford and Hope unleashed a counter attack.

Earlier, Bangladesh’s innings was anchored by captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz (74 off 101) and opener Tanzid Hasan (60 off 60). After losing Soumya Sarkar (19) and Litton Das (two) early, the pair added 79 for the third wicket.

Tanzid played fluently before falling to Alzarri Joseph, while Mehidy’s gritty knock ended when he skied a catch off Jayden Seales.

The innings gained momentum in the final overs, courtesy of a blistering 96-run partnership between Jaker Ali (48 off 40) and Mahmudullah (50 not out off 44). Mahmudullah’s three sixes and Jaker’s powerful hitting, including a monstrous six off Joseph, helped Bangladesh add 84 runs in the last ten overs.

Romario Shepherd was the pick of the bowlers for the regional side with 3/51, along with Joseph who picked up 2/67. CMC

Summarised scores:

BANGLADESH 294/6 (50 overs) (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 74, Tanzid Hasan 60, Mahmudullah 50 not out, Jaker Ali 48 not out; Romario Shepherd 3-51, Alzarri Joseph 2-67, Jayden Seales 1-63) vs WEST INDIES 295/5 (47.4 overs) (Sherfane Rutherford 113, Shai Hope 86, Justin Greaves 41 not out. Soumya Sarkar 1-24).