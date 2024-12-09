Leighanna has a message in the flowers

Shavon "Leighanna" David has released her new song titled Flowers for Carnival 2025. -

Singer Shavon Leighanna David is hitting the Carnival 2025 trail with Flowers – her new single for the season.

Simply known as Leighanna, she has been singing since she was three and always knew that was the path for her, a media release said.

She was encouraged by her father, a former singer himself, on a journey that started with songwriting, before being redirected onto the stage.

“I was a teenager then and my first release was called, Ah Feelin’ It,” she said in the release.

“Things were ticklish back then. I didn’t know anyone. I had never taken part in any of the soca or calypso competitions but I went around to the radio stations with my song and I was well received.”

Her follow-up singles included collaborations with D Angel Journey and Terry Seales.

“Back then the stage fright was strong but the music was well received,” she said.

Despite her best efforts, circumstances halted Leighanna’s upward mobility and she took a break from music to focus on essential matters in her life, the release said.

Time away, coinciding with the pandemic, Leighanna was forced to assess her career and strengthen her strategy in a bid to make a stronger breakthrough in the industry. In November 2023, she released Bam Bam Good and, according to the entertainer, the song was embraced by the DJs at all major radio stations.

“I have a strong team now, with my manager Zoe at the helm, my assistant Jalyan and international interest, Chris. It’s an exciting time.”

As 2025 approaches, she is positioning herself to push hard into the music business.

“Flowers was written by Kambon and produced by Shot Master J and Body Roc.

"My daughter, who’s just three-years-old, is also fascinated with singing and she is so brave. Her braveness inspires me. I’m doing this for her as much as I am doing it for myself.”

Leighanna says Patrice Roberts, Destra Garcia, Terri Lyons and Fay Ann Lyons-Alvarez give her great inspiration.

“I love Fay Ann’s controlling personality in the industry. I’m also so happy for Patrice and I always remember her telling me that I should never give up.”

Leighanna says she is also friendly with Jadel and appreciates the friendship they share.

“We are friends and we connected easily.”

Having worked with Kyle Phillips on the new single, Leighanna expressed complete satisfaction on the project.

“I love working with Kyle. He is great at what he does.”

Flowers has already won the hearts of soca music lovers on music sharing platform YouTube, the release said. The track features a cameo by radio personality SupaHype.

“This song is a powerful expression to men. I want them to understand that women are the flowers of life and should be respected, loved, appreciated, treated with compassion,” Leighanna said.

“Women – mothers, daughters, aunts, grandmothers are the nurturers of life and this is a reminder to all men, in song.”

To learn more about Leighanna, follow her on Instagram @leighannaofficial

