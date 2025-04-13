Covid19 SEA year-group graduates from secondary school

TCE graduates toss their caps into the air following their graduation ceremony on April 4. -

Just two weeks before they were scheduled to do the Secondary Entrance Assessment exam in 2020, the whirlwind that was the covid19 pandemic sent them into a tailspin that forced them into unfamiliar territory. The SEA exam that year had been set for April 2, but because of the restrictions that came with the pandemic, they were forced to deflect to online classes to continue preparation for the SEA at a date to be announced. They eventually did the exam on August 20, 2020.

That cohort is now the graduating class of 2025, and is again in exam mode – this time the CSEC exams, but without the additional pressures of pandemic fear and protocols.

On April 4, part of that group walked proudly into their school's auditorium at their graduation ceremony. The army of over 180 blue and gold-clad Trinity College East (TCE) young men wore their pride, confidence and resilience like a badge of honour, as was their right. For, in keeping with the theme, Against All Odds, they, like so many of their year-group, fought hard to make it to this milestone.

As a representative from each form five classes took to the stage of the Cheryl Greaves Auditorium to speak about their experiences at TCE, they could not help but make reference to the almost two years of online school, when their ability to pivot and adapt was severely tested; when their lack of healthy socialisation began to take its toll; when the months of constantly sharing the same space with their families drove everyone involved to the brink.

>

But there were also many in-person school stories – stories of dedicated teachers, like the one of Ms Pierre-Gouveia doing the goofy dance on the block as she chased after students for SBAs (school-based assignments); stories of the dread of dean Keron Marson's patrols; stories of bonds formed, lessons learned, friendly student rivalries and activities that were expected because "boys will be boys."

"In covid you would have overcome the odds," feature speaker Kerwin Springer told them, as parents, relatives and teachers looked on with pride.

Springer is an author, math teacher and founder of the online learning platform, Student Hub.

"Having to switch to online school may have left some students behind; students who would not have had the best technology access.

"There were real challenges that came during that time...And all of that you would have experienced within your the two years of passing for Trinity College East."

But then when they returned to in-person school, the routine to which they had grown accustomed for almost two years had to be readjusted.

"Waking up late," to now having to wake up early, Springer chuckled.

"The different travelling arrangements. Then you would have missed out key parts of the syllabus and curriculum because of some hurdles in the online learning.

>

"These left gaps that teachers had to fill. For example, as a math teacher, how was I supposed to teach you bearings if you didn't know anything about sine, cosine and tangent?" Springer asked.

And as the young men get ready for their exams, he offered them some last-minute tips to help boost their outcomes.

"My speciality is preparing students for exams...and although the exams are less than a month away, there is still time."

He urged them to develop a study circle to help and motivate each other; improve on their diet and exercise routines; make excellent use of their time, especially mornings; develop a proper study schedule and study with goals in mind rather than focussing on time.

"For example, when you study, say, 'my goal is to finally understand matrices,' and work towards that."

He suggested prayer, meditation or reflection. "Fasting, for example, is a way to take your mind to the gym; it strengthens willpower."

Springer said students should figure out how they learn and stick to that technique; and try to avoid distractions.

"Learn the ability to delay gratification and focus and work toward a task."

>

A supportive family too, he said, goes a long way in exam success.

"Today I see bunch of young men graduating and I see a lot of fathers in the mix. That is a good thing, because we usually see more mothers and grandmothers."

A good tutor, he said, is another helpful tool when preparing for exams. But since not everyone can afford to pay a human tutor, "You have your whole private tutor in You Tube...Make good use of it."

He recommended the active recall and Pomodoro techniques in the weeks leading up to the exam.

Active recall is a study method where you actively retrieve information from memory instead of passively re-reading material, strengthening long-term memory and improving comprehension. The Pomodoro technique is a time management method that promotes focused work in 25-minute intervals followed by five-minute breaks, with a longer break after four work intervals.

"At this point you should also be doing a lot of past papers, and try to do them under exam conditions.

"Have your equipment on hand – pens, pencils, calculator."

Springer then experimented with an additional motivational tool, breaking into a call and response song with a dancehall rhythm.

"When I look pon mih results slip what you see?" he asked.

>

"One, one, one, one, one, one, one," the students responded.

"How mih grades gone up?" he asked.

"To the sky, to the sky," they responded.

He reminded the young men, "Your next step is adulthood, which is all rainbows and ice cream; not!

"And as you become young adults, you will understand that there are some things in life that can only be conquered with consistency.

"Consistency over a period of time leads to discipline –" principles upon which success is built.

Acting principal Alana Harewood lauded the young men for taking advantage of the many opportunities they were afforded at TCE, wishing them well in their future endeavours.

"Some of you will return to form six," she said, while noting that others will take a different route at other educational institutions, or immediately enter the workforce. But, she reminded them that no matter where life takes them, they will always be TCE alumni of whom the school will be proud.