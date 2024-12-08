Daniel Ward notches two wins at RBC Jr Tennis opening day

DANIEL Ward notched back-to-back wins on the opening day of the 2024 RBC Royal Bank Junior Tennis Tournament which served off at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua on December 8.

Competing in the boys’ U10 singles, Ward opened his account with a come-from-behind victory against Holden Hadeed. Ward lost the first set 3-5 but bounced back to win the second 4-1 and the tiebreak 11-9.

Later on, Ward showed composure to better St Lucian Kimari Felix 4-1, 4-5(6), 10-5 to affirm a flawless start.

Hadeed, however, pulled one back in his second tie as he outplayed Erin Hagley 4-1, 4-0.

Zachary Anthony also had similar results in the same division as he eased past Cian Clifford 4-1, 4-0 and earned an easy win, via walkover, against Christian Primus.

Guyanese Michael Fordyce also had a strong start as he defeated two TT players; Clifford 4-1, 4-0 and Primus via walkover.

Girls U14 top seed Cherdine Sylvester came up trumps in her first match by getting past compatriot Suri Ramcharan 6-2, 6-4.

Additionally, TT’s boys U14 second see Christopher Khan earned consecutive wins against two countrymen. He defeated Sebastian Plimmer 6-3, 6-2 and then ousted Justin Duncan 6-0, 6-1 to remain perfect after day one. Matches continue on December 8 and run daily until December 12.

Selected Results

Boys Singles

U12 Favian Dates def. Nicholas McLetchie 4-1, 5-3; ELi Paty def. Jelani Flermius (St Lucia) 4-0, 4-0; Favian Dates def. Andrea Aguilera 4-1, 4-2; Dylan Clifford def. Michael Hamel-Smith 4-2, 2-4, 10-8

U14 Jack Brown def. Noah Blanc 6-2, 6-2; Jaiden Gormandy def. Ryan Steuart 6-3 ret.; Jacob Jacelon def. Jahmai Aqui 6-0, 6-0; Jaysean Wells def. Ridello Boodhai 6-2, 6-4; Jaysean Wells def. Gabriel mansoor 0-6, 6-3, 10-7

Girls

U12 Teihja Wellington def. Johara Dowlat 4-0, 4-0; Isabella Geranium (Guyana) def. Samuella Bertrand (St Lucia) 4-2, 2-4, 2-10; Anaya Roberts def. Jordanne Mason 4-0, 4-0

U14 Cherdine Sylvester def. Kimora Erskine 6-2, 6-1