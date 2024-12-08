Anya-Lee Bidaisee a rising music star

Anya Lee Bidaisee as she performs at Paparazzi Carnival’s 2024 band launch. - Photo Courtesy Ross Photography

BAVINA SOOKDEO

AT just 19 years old, Anya-Lee Bidaisee has established herself as a promising young performer. A versatile talent, she transitioned from a competitive athletic career to singing and performing.

Describing her journey as “transformative and deeply fulfilling,” Bidaisee is preparing to perform in the annual Believe concerts: A Jukebox Christmas, on December 19-20, and Believe: Carol of the Drum on December 21-22 at Queen’s Hall.

Bidaisee has not always been a performer, in fact the Port of Spain resident spent many years as an athlete. “For about 12 years, I spent nearly every day on a pool deck – often twice a day – as a competitive swimmer and water polo player,” she said. “At the time, I believed sports were my true calling.”

For Bidaisee, singing was initially just a hobby. At Bishop Anstey Junior School, she joined the choir, where participating in various extracurricular activities was encouraged as part of a holistic education.

>

In 2017, her mother suggested she join the Love Movement choir to broaden her interests beyond swimming, make new friends, and find a creative outlet amidst academic demands. Through her involvement with the Love Movement, she participated in several productions and discovered a genuine enjoyment for being on stage. However, at that time, sports remained the dominant focus of her life.

Then came the covid19 pandemic when Bidaisee was forced to step away from swimming due to lockdowns, a turning point that reshaped her life.

“It was a difficult adjustment, as swimming had been such an integral part of my daily routine” she related. “As time passed, I began to realise that the sport I had dedicated so many years to no longer aligned with the person I was becoming. When the pool eventually reopened, I made the decision not to return, choosing instead to hang up my swimsuits and goggles for good. It was a bittersweet moment, but I knew it was time to let go and embrace a new chapter in my life.”

By the time schools fully reopened, Bidaisee was entering lower six. She turned her focus to the performing arts, joining the St Joseph's Convent Choir. “I resolved to make the most of my last two years of secondary school by getting involved in as many activities as possible” she said.

“I participated in inter-house parang competitions and, on a whim, joined the school choir.” It was here that choirmaster John Thomas identified her vocal potential, encouraging her to pursue formal voice training and providing opportunities to perform. This greatly contributed to my growth as a performer and solidified my love for singing.”

Her decision to embrace music proved serendipitous. Bidaisee became an integral part of the choir which excelled in the 2024 TT Music Festival. The choir earned first place in categories such as Junior Choirs (Upper Voices) and Junior Folk Song Choirs.

As a soloist, the young performer also shone, securing first place in the Contemporary Religious Solo (16-19) category and Girls Vocal Duet (16-19) with her partner, Sierra Smith. “Competing in the Music Festival was an experience that truly pushed me out of my comfort zone. I was incredibly nervous going into it, but I understood that stepping outside of my comfort zone was necessary if I wanted to grow as a performer” she admitted. “I’ll never forget the countless hours spent with the choir, learning and perfecting our pieces for the competition while building a sense of camaraderie along the way. I also dedicated many hours on my own to preparing my solo pieces. Thankfully, I had the guidance of my incredible voice teacher, Margaret-Anne Richards, who helped me refine my technique and prepare my pieces to the best of my ability. In the end, the hard work paid off.”

>

Bidaisee’s talents have extended beyond competition. She has performed locally and abroad. A highlight of her journey was travelling to the United States in 2023, where she participated in a two-day Disney Broadway Magic Workshop in performance and musical theatre in Orlando. “Performing abroad was definitely intimidating,” she said, “I’ll never forget how thrilling and rewarding it was.”

The year 2023 again proved to be a great year for Bidaisee as her love for musical theatre also took centre stage when she portrayed Tracy Turnblad (from the movie Hairspray) in Showtime: A Musical Theatre Review.

Reflecting on the role, she said, “I truly connected with Tracy and loved what she represents – confidence in herself no matter what and an unwavering commitment to fighting for what’s right.”

Bidaisee also played Elphaba from Wicked a dream role for her. “Portraying such a powerful and complex female character was an honour and a deeply meaningful experience.”

Bidaisee said she feels blessed to be part of the upcoming Believe events, for which she will perform as a star cast member (soloist).

“Believe: A Jukebox Christmas marks the first Christmas concert of the Believe Jr Collective, following our hugely successful run of Showtime: A Musical Theatre Review. I feel so blessed to be part of this star-studded cast, alongside my incredibly talented co-stars who are ready to bring the house down and it’s truly a show you won’t want to miss. With the talent of this cast and the incredible music selections, it’s bound to be unforgettable.”

Bidaisee envisions a future in musical theatre, hoping to hone her craft through a degree programme and pursue a career in the performing arts. “I aim to grow not only as a performer but also as an individual, embracing my unique voice and identity.

“In the next five years, I hope to have seized opportunities that allow me to showcase my talents, whether on stage or in other creative spaces, and to have built meaningful connections with industry professionals and fellow artists. I aspire for the right doors to open, leading me to a career that is not only successful but also fulfilling, and for my hard work and passion to translate into projects that inspire and resonate with others. Ultimately, I want to feel confident and proud of the artist and person I’ve become.”

>

Bidaisee admitted that she does not plan to return to sports as she has found her true calling on stage.

“It is where I feel the most alive and authentic. Performing allows me to fully express myself in ways that sports never could, and I’m confident that this is where I’m meant to be. That said, I do look back on my days in sports from time to time with a sense of nostalgia. Those experiences taught me discipline, resilience, and teamwork – qualities that continue to serve me well in my journey as a performer. While my path has shifted, I cherish the memories and lessons from that chapter of my life as they’ve shaped the person and artist I am today.”

For aspiring artistes, she advised, “Go for it with all your heart. It may feel intimidating at first, but when something truly calls you, you owe it to yourself to follow that path. Start small, take it one step at a time, and trust that the right opportunities will come your way when the time is right. Believe in yourself, and make sure you surround yourself with a strong support system to help you navigate the ups and downs of this journey. Most importantly, never stop striving until you achieve your dreams. There’s a quote I live by that might sound cliché but holds so much truth: 'Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars.' This simple yet powerful reminder encourages me to keep reaching higher, and I hope it inspires you too."

Reflecting on her journey, Bidaisee expressed gratitude to the many people who have supported her thus far. “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to my family and friends for loving and supporting me every step of the way. To Mr John Thomas, for seeing the potential in me and encouraging me to chase my dreams, to Ms Margaret-Anne Richards, for her unwavering dedication and belief in me and to my incredible teachers at St Joseph’s Convent, for uplifting me during my toughest moments and reminding me of my strength. Also, to my incredible Believe Jr castmates who have become some of my greatest friends and for making my experience unforgettable and to everyone else who has supported me and played a part in my journey, thank you. I promise to make you all proud.”

As Bidaisee is in a transitional period of her life, she awaits opportunities to head to college. In the meantime, it is her hope that when people hear her voice, they hear her true authenticity and feel the passion and emotion she puts into every performance.

“I hope that my performances uplift all those who listen, leaving a lasting impression that feels genuine and heartfelt” she said. “Through my performances I hope to share pieces of who I am and create meaningful connections with those who listen.”