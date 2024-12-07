'Ghost' finds gun in police operation

- File photo

A co-ordinated police operation in Arima and Point Fortin on December 5 resulted in officers seizing a loaded handgun and shotgun ammunition.

Between 9 am and 12 pm, officers from the Pinto Road Police Post and the Northern Division Task Force (NDTF) searched several areas, including Trainline, Punnette Avenue, Mt Zion, and Hoyte Avenue.

During the exercise, acting on information, the officers went to the corner of Talparo Main Road and St Martin Trace, Brazil, where they searched an empty lot of land.

Police relied on help from the Canine Unit and a police dog named Ghost to search the lot, as it was covered with tall bushes.

Ghost drew the officers’ attention to a black plastic bag hidden in the middle of a banana patch.

The officers opened the bag and found a silver and black gun loaded with six bullets. The bag also contained six additional bullets.

The gun and the 12 rounds of .38 ammunition were seized.

The operation was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Maynard-Wilson, Asp Ablacksingh, and Insp Gadar, with Sgt Naitram leading the officers.

In a separate operation, officers from the Point Fortin Police Station found 19 rounds of 16-gauge shotgun cartridges.

The officers, including Sgt Smith, acting Sgt Jaglal, and acting Sgt Thompson of the Community Police Unit, received information and went to Harriman Park, Point Fortin.

During a search, officers found a green and yellow box containing the shotgun cartridges.

The ammunition was seized and taken to the Point Fortin Police Station for processing.

The operation was led by Supt Cumberbatch, Asp Forbes, Asp Corrie, acting Supt Haynes and Inspector Sirju.

Acting Sgt Thompson is leading the investigation.

