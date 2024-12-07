Chaguanas businessman shot dead outside workplace

A businessman identified as Tariq Razak, 59, was fatally shot in a carpark on Eric Street, Montrose, Chaguanas, early on December 7.

The incident occurred around 6 am as Razak arrived at a businessplace.

Police said his body was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds next to a car.

Officers of the Central Division and Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, were at the scene gathering evidence.

Razak is the second businessman to be gunned down in two days.

On December 5, pet shop owner Christopher Rajbally, 38, of Gulf View, La Romaine, was shot in his Range Rover while leaving V's Casino on Golconda Connector Road, San Fernando, around 11 pm. He died in the driver’s seat.

Baldath Maharaj, president of the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce, commented on Rajbally’s murder, highlighting the vulnerability of people, especially those contributing to the economy.

He said Rajbally’s murder was a grim reminder that crime has no boundaries, impacting communities throughout the country, where businesses and residents remain at the mercy of criminal elements.

This is a developing story.