Finance Ministry, US Border Protection sign MOU

Vishnu Dhanpaul, Minister of Finance - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE Finance Ministry and the US Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Office of International Affairs have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen the operations of the Customs and Excise Division.

In a statement on April 16, the ministry said the MoU will provide the division with the relevant technical assistance, training and transformative initiatives to achieve this goal.

Finance Minister, Vishnu Dhanpaul said, “The ministry welcomes the continued partnership with the CBP, as the agency over the years has always provided the Customs and Excise Division with the necessary resources required to protect our nation’s borders.”

He added the MoU further strengthens the excellent bilateral relations between TT and the US.

US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Dr Jenifer Neidhart de Ortiz said, “This agreement formalises our common commitment to address the challenges of transnational criminal activity which threatens our shared values and interests, making both of our countries more secure, and provides additional security for the whole Caribbean region.”

Comptroller of Customs Yasmin Harris said, “We are pleased to continue this relationship with the US CBP.”

She added, “We appreciate their continued support in the provision of training and other initiatives to strengthen our enforcement and border protection efforts.”