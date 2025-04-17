Young: We keep our promises

PROMISES KEPT: PNM Political Leader Dr Keith Rowley speaks at the launch of the party’s manifesto at Balisier House, Port of Spain, on April 16. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

PRIME Minister Stuart Young said the PNM general election manifesto made no multimillion dollar “wild promises” allegedly unlike the UNC, but listed actions to actually be carried out.

The PNM chairman spoke at the manifesto launch at Balisier House, Port of Spain, on April 16, alongside PNM leader Dr Keith Rowley, lady vice chairman Camille Robinson Regis and general secretary Foster Cummings.

Rowley declared, “The manifesto was not driven by populism.”

The manifesto is titled A bold, new chapter.

Newsday asked Young about implementation of the previous 2020 PNM general election manifesto.

These plans included, “Commence an aggressive drive in the construction of housing, targeting the construction of 25,000 new homes over the next the years”, “timely release of VAT refunds”, “transform the CSO into the National Statistical Institute”, “the imminent introduction of the Beverage Containers Bill”, “appointment of a permanent Commissioner of Police” and “expansion of Milat (and) reintroduction of youth camps.”

Asked if they were familiar, Young said, “Absolutely. And I am happy to see that historically you have gone back and followed a proper PNM manifesto.

“If you go back through those items, the vast majority of them were either implemented or in the process of being implemented.

“Look at the last one – Milat and the reintroduction of youth camps. Let’s not forget why we had to reintroduce youth camps – because unfortunately despite all the benefits of properly-run youth camps, an administration decided to shut them down.” He said Cummings was trying to have the camps reopened, amid some delay due to deterioration since being shut. Young said Milat has grown.

“The Beverage Container Bill is a complicated piece of policy to be implemented.”

“So I am proud to stand here as a member of the government and say that is our past manifesto, but you will realise we have done quite a lot of those items or they are in the process of being implemented.”

Rowley added his voice. “Just in case you thought Sean was ambushing us, eh? I am putting it that Sean is assisting us, because for us to have put in a manifesto the appointment of a permanent CoP, it is only because we have had an acting CoP – what was it? Five or seven years?

“For years. For years, and approaching the date of that manifesto this country had an acting CoP, who every three months got an extension.”

Rowley said the PNM government had to ask Parliament to pass legislation to initiate the process to begin to search to appoint a CoP. “So that is what has happened there, and we have done that. So, today, you can have appointments of CoPs from the (Police) Service Commission, because at that time in 2015 that was not on the cards.”

Rowley addressed the non-conversion of the CSO to a National Statistical Institute.

“We could not convince our colleagues in Parliament to vote for that legislation, because we only had 22 seats and something as simple and straightforward as that, has been languishing in the Parliament, because a block of parliamentarians decided, ‘We are not voting for anything that the government requires our vote for.’

Robinson-Regis said the Swedish Government had assisted TT in legislation and staffing for a National Statistical Institute.

“From the outset, those in opposition to us said they would not support the legislation.”

She said the Board of Inland Revenue, CSO and Ministry of Finance all supported a National Statistical Institute. “But come hell or high water, those in opposition to us insisted that no matter what we do they are not supporting the legislation. Eventually it fell by the wayside.”

Reporters asked if an implementation ministry/unit – promised in the 2025 manifesto – would replace the Ministry of Planning.

Young replied no. He said, “It is going to be a ‘stand alone; and (operating) out of the Office of the Prime Minister, with a small complement of the right attitude and demeanour persons, to just drive those priority projects that are identified by the PM and Cabinet.”

Rowley recalled a stalled, past road-repair scheme, due to a non-availability of material when the quarries lacked blasting licences.

“And it went right back to the point where at OSHA, the officers who are supposed to go to quarries to inspect them and give clearance, they didn’t have boots!

“It was the most ridiculous experience.

“All that was required was for some entity to understand there is a problem here which has as its origin the procurement of boots to officers in one department.

“They were shutting down the paving programme because they didn’t have the right boots to go to the quarry.” Rowley said the PNM manifesto was “sensible, reasonable, doable and responsible.”

Newsday asked if the manifesto’s plans for new ways of learning, more after-school programmes and more tech/voc training for youngsters, were credible at a time of uncertain public revenues.

Young replied, “So, what you have seen us do, very responsibly, is measure that, having an idea of revenue and not putting the country in an irresponsible manner.

“So you are not seeing there, ‘I am going to build a new campus’. You are not seeing there ‘I am going to build 100 new schools.’ You are not seeing there ‘I am going to build 500 homes a week’ and these type of things.”

He said the government would work with available resources and consider to how to redirect some resources for to better people’s lives.

“The credibility will come when you measure us, what has been delivered in difficult and other circumstances over the last nine years, and you look at this compared to a potential devaluation and the IMF.”

The manifesto’s six priorities are:

1. New chapter in government and public service

2. Safer communities and a secure country

3. A nation of learners, leaders, and innovators

4. Sustainable energy, infrastructure, and climate resilience

5. A dynamic and inclusive economy for all

6. Wellness, dignity, and opportunity in every community