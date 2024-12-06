Youth debater: THA must provide affordable housing

TOBAGO’S secondary school students addressed the island’s long-standing housing crisis at the annual Tobago Day Youth Debate on December 5 in the Assembly Legislature, Scarborough.

More than 20 students from several secondary schools participated in a spirited, two-hour debate, under the watch of the Tobago House of Assembly’s (THA’s) sitting representatives and members of the public gallery.

All of the youth assemblymen and councillors sought leave from youth Presiding Officer Allon Cipriani under Section 42 (6) of the Standing Orders to read excerpts of their respective presentations. They were also given additional time to complete their contributions.

The housing motion, moved by mock Minority Leader and Darrel Spring/Whim assemblyman Alyssa Leacock, sought to encourage the executive council to implement a committee to draft a policy document guided by the United Nation Sustainable Development goals for better housing and sustainable communities by accelerating low-cost housing provisions.

It also called on the THA to examine the impact of the housing crisis on the social, economic, environmental and cultural fabric of Tobago and its prospects for rural village expansion.

In winding up the debate, Leacock urged the THA to move swiftly to meet the increasing demand for affordable housing in Tobago.

She told the assembly about a senior citizen who is living in a dilapidated house in Buccoo.

“Do you think she can afford to renovate her home?” she asked.

“Her pension can only do so much after purchasing groceries and paying utility bills.”

Leacock said many citizens were being forced to live on 2013 salaries when the 117th report of the Salaries Review Commission (SRC) has recommended an increase of more than 25 per cent for high-ranking members of Parliament and other public officials.

“How can this be so? Do they not have a heart?”

The SRC has recommended hefty pay increases for the President, Prime Minister, Opposition Leader, Chief Secretary, and some 900 top public officials, including judges.

The report proposes a salary increase for Dr Rowley from $59,000 to $87,847. The commission also recommended that he receive $1 million in back pay.

Leacock said on September 2 she requested information from the Secretary of Settlements, Public Utilities and Rural Development Ian Pollard, through the Freedom of Information Act, about the assembly’s plan for low-cost housing.

Three months later, the assemblyman said, she is yet to get a response from the secretary.

Leacock said the increases proposed by the SRC for high-ranking public officials can fund low-cost homes for Tobagonians.

She called for the immediate implementation of a committee to draft a policy document guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development to create affordable housing.

“How negligent of the Tobago House of Assembly that approximately three whole years and not one document that shows a guide on how they are doing in general, which would at least serve as a template on housing in Tobago.”

Cipriani later read the motion in its entirety before putting it to vote.

“All in favour say aye.” he said.

The House responded, "aye."

No member voted against the motion.

“The ayes have it, motion carried.”

Mock leader of Assembly Business Emiel Joseph, assemblyman for Bethesda/Les Coteaux, moved that the House be adjourned to a date to be fixed.