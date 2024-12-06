Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board/Sport Company Cricket Academy hailed a success

TT Cricket Board Academy graduates along with coaches at the National Cricket Centre in Couva. Joining the players are coach Debideen Manick, third from left sitting, former West Indies and TT cricketer Ravi Rampaul, middle sitting, and coach Gerald Garcia, third from right sitting. - COURTESY TT CRICKET BOARD

THE Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Academy, a highly specialised coaching programme, sponsored by the Sport Company of TT (SporTT) has been described as “a resounding success.”

“Over the past weeks I think we have met all the objectives that we set out to achieve, and its now up to the boys to step up and usher in the next generation of national team stars,” said coach Debideen Manick, through a TTCB media release.

Manick, a CWI certified level three coach, and coach tutor was high in praise of the 18-member group picked to participate in the programme conducted at the Sir Frank Worrell Development Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Manick, a highly regarded coach in the region, said he was impressed with the wide range of talent the group portrayed with a standout feature being their willingness to learn.

“Apart from the main items on the course syllabus devoted to improving their skills on the basics of the game, a lot of emphasis was placed on the cricketers doing their own research and making presentations to the entire group,” said Manick.

The former Chaguanas Borough Corporation councillor for Felicity/Endeavour said the highlight of the 2024 academy was undoubtedly the sessions conducted by former West Indies and TT Red Force captain/wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin, and outstanding national and regional fast bowler Ravi Rampaul.

“The icons of cricket took time off from their busy schedule to impart their vast experience and knowledge on the future generation who greatly appreciated the advice and priceless tips,” said Manick.

Manick, who was assisted in the programme by trainer Gerald Garcia, a father figure to the young men, said the TTCB, under president Azim Bassarath, the Cricket West Indies vice-president who conceptualised the academy, should be lauded for the development initiative.

“The Sport Company will certainly reap rich dividends also for their investment in the young cricketers as they progress and go on to represent TT and the West Indies,” said Manick.

The curtain will be drawn on the 2024 edition of the TTCB Under-19 Cricket Academy with two 35-Over matches on December 7 and 8 at Gilbert Park, California starting at 10 am daily.

Manick said six outstanding additional promising players have been invited to join academy inductees for the matches.

SporTT/TTCB Inductees:

Abdul Raheem Toppin, Alvin Sonny, Michael Ramdass, Luke Ali, Aneal Rooplal, Aaron Basant, Jayden Kent, Ryan Yearwood, Alexander Chase, Zachary Madray, Christian Lall, Samir Saroop, Renaldo Fournillier, Johanson Gajadhar, Joseph Mendoza, Zakilon Beckles, Aadian Racha, Niall Maingot.