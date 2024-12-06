Cariri spotlights youth innovators

Anjanie Ramesar-Soom of bmobile, centre, congratulates the young innovators, Davis and Richardson, for their achievements at Cariri's PowerUp competition. Photo courtesy bmobile -

The innovation of young minds was at the forefront of Cariri’s annual PowerUp competition, which saw young visionaries present ideas to transform education and agriculture.

The competition, sponsored by bmobile, was held at Cipriani College of Labour and Co-operative Studies.

In a release on Thursday, Cariri said this year’s competition highlighted its 2024 Virtual Innovation Nation Training Camp which taught over 3,500 students skills in coding, engineering and business development.

Speaking at the competition, bmobile's corporate, environmental, social and reputation management team member Anjanie Ramesar-Soom said, "Empowering young people with the tools to innovate and create is an investment in the long-term progress of our society.

"By supporting initiatives like Cariri’s Innovation Camp, we’re not just fostering talent, we’re building a foundation for sustainable growth and transformative ideas that will shape TT’s future."

Among the participants was 12-year-old Kriston Davis from Fatima College, one of the winners of the competition.

Davis presented his standardised electronic textbooks system which aims to ease the financial burden on parents and eliminate the need for heavy school bags by providing students with digital access to their textbooks.

Also winning for her agricultural revolution of smart pots project was 17-year-old Jéiel Richardson of Barrackpore East Secondary School.

After witnessing her father’s gardening, Richardson created a smart technology solution that uses real-time data and alerts to optimise plant care.

"Every time my father went outside, he faced challenges with the plants. I thought, 'Why not monitor plant health from the comfort of your home using a mobile device?' My innovation aims to change lives, especially for farmers like my dad," Richardson said.

The competition attracted high praise from esteemed guests, including Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly.

She highlighted the importance of equipping young people with skills for the digital age.

"Education is not just about certification, it’s about developing skills and abilities that extend beyond the classroom to create well-rounded individuals," she said.

Hans-Erich Schulz Cariri’s CEO also commended the work of the students.

"At Cariri, innovation is not just a buzzword, it’s the spark that ignites transformation and the engine that drives economic growth.

"Your work has the potential to shape industries, improve lives and inspire future generations."