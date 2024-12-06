Calypso tent audition begins
Auditions for the Trinbago Unified Calypsonian Organisation (TUCO)-run tents have begun. There are four of these.
A release on December 5 said Kaiso Showkase Calypso Tent held its auditions on December 1 at Wack Conference Room, Coffee Street, San Fernando from 9 am-3 pm.
D’Kaiso Dynasty, formerly Kaiso House, will host its auditions next at the VIP Lounge, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
These auditions will take place on December 7 and 8 from 9 am-4 pm.
Kaiso Karavan will be next in the audition line and it will be held on December 14 at Nu Element Sports Bar, Arima from 10 am-4 pm.
Klassic Ruso will close off the TUCO-run auditions and it will take place at Kafe Blue, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain on December 15 from 9 am-2 pm.
The calypso organisation released its schedule of events for the upcoming Carnival season on Thursday.
Comments
"Calypso tent audition begins"