Calypso tent audition begins

Tameika Darius during her performance at Kaiso Showkase calypso tent, Palms Club, San Fernando on January 27. Darius won the NWAC Calypso Queen crown on January 29. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Auditions for the Trinbago Unified Calypsonian Organisation (TUCO)-run tents have begun. There are four of these.

A release on December 5 said Kaiso Showkase Calypso Tent held its auditions on December 1 at Wack Conference Room, Coffee Street, San Fernando from 9 am-3 pm.

D’Kaiso Dynasty, formerly Kaiso House, will host its auditions next at the VIP Lounge, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

These auditions will take place on December 7 and 8 from 9 am-4 pm.

Kaiso Karavan will be next in the audition line and it will be held on December 14 at Nu Element Sports Bar, Arima from 10 am-4 pm.

>

Klassic Ruso will close off the TUCO-run auditions and it will take place at Kafe Blue, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain on December 15 from 9 am-2 pm.

The calypso organisation released its schedule of events for the upcoming Carnival season on Thursday.