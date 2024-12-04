US team praises Tobago health clinic

Dr Viva Thorsen, a representative of the CDC, at a meeting on December 2 at the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection, Scarborough. -

THREE representatives from the US Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and the United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) gave high praise to the Tobago health promotion clinic of the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA), which they described as “top of the line.”

They said the operations at the clinic were unique in the fact that integrated services, such as social support, are offered.

The US team of Dr Patrice Rabathaly-Nandram, Dr Viva Thorsen and Dr Meagan Cain visited the clinic on December 2 to conduct a quality assessment on post-violence care services, and gather information to increase the impact of the PEPFAR programme on individuals served at the facility.

“The assessment will use a standardised data collection tool – the WHO/PEPFAR gender-based violence quality assurance tool, which is a resource for healthcare providers, facility managers and programme planners to assess, improve and ensure the quality of post-GBV healthcare,” said Rabathaly-Nandram.

Tobago is the first island in the Caribbean where this assessment tool has been implemented.

The visitors later paid a courtesy call on the Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael, Assistant Secretary Megan Morrison and the team at the division, Scarborough.

The visit took place the day after the international observation of World Aids Day on December 1.

Rabathaly-Nandram said CDC/PEPFAR is eager to continue supporting the public health efforts in Trinidad and Tobago. BYisrael said she was “excited to take the next steps to move forward.”

In observance of World Aids Day, the secretary and her team, together with CDC/PEPFAR representatives, replicated a large red ribbon which is the global symbol of awareness and support for persons living with and affected by HIV/Aids.