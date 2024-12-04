Trinidadian jailed for 17 years in Hong Kong on drug charges

A 34-year-old Trinidadian man was sentenced to 17 years and two months in prison in Hong Kong, after pleading guilty to one count of trafficking in a dangerous drug.

Kerlan Jackie pleaded guilty on May 18, 2023 after being arrested almost a year before.

The case was heard in the high court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region before judge Audrey Campbell-Moffat in August last year.

According to the background facts in his sentencing published on social media, Jackie arrived at the Hong Kong International Airport from Trinidad in August 2022.

While being processed at the airport, his bags were searched. Airport security discovered that there was a 1.95 kg of cocaine, later estimated at a value of more than HK$2.7 million (US$358,400), secreted in a compartment in the bags’ linings.

When he was arrested he claimed a friend from St Lucia gave him the bags and he was not aware of the narcotics. He maintained this stance during a video interview with Hong Kong police.

However, by reason of his guilty plea, it has been established that he willingly and knowingly trafficked the narcotics.

At the sentencing hearing, legal aid attorneys established that Jackie was a Trinidadian-born man who worked as a cook, earning US$1,200 monthly. He was said to have a good character in Hong Kong,

However, the laws against trafficking in narcotics in Hong Kong are stiff.

The sentencing said for trafficking in narcotics between 1,200g-4,000g, defendants could be sentenced to between 23 and 26 years' imprisonment. For anyone found trafficking more than 1,950 g, the appropriate starting point is 23-26 years’ imprisonment.

Since Jackie pleaded guilty, he was given a “full one-third discount” on his sentence.