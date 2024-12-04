Misfits, Defence Force claim Harvard International Rugby 7s titles

A Defence Force player is tackled during the Harvard International Rugby 7s tournament match, on December 1 against the Harvard Club, at St Mary’s Grounds, Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

MISFITS and Defence Force won the senior division men's and women's titles respectively when the Harvard International Rugby Sevens tournament was held at St Mary's College Grounds in St Clair on November 30 and December 1.

Misfits sealed the men's crown with a 10-5 victory over Defence Force. Earlier in the semifinals, both Misfits and Defence Force cruised to victories.

Misfits sealed a place in the final with a 29-0 win over Northern and Defence Force whipped host team Harvard 22-0 to book their spot in the final.

In the group phase, Misfits and Defence Force were unbeaten in Group A and B respectively.

The women's final was a low-scoring match just like the men's final. Defence Force did enough to get past Royalians 12-5 to win the trophy. In the semifinals, Defence Force earned a bye after playing unbeaten in the preliminary phase and Royalians defeated Harvard 25-0. Four teams competed in the women's division, which included Police.

In the junior divisions, San Juan won the women's Under-20 category ahead of SEPOS and Exiles snatched the men's Under-20 title as San Juan had to settle for second place.

The Harvard Sevens tournament was one of many tournaments locally over the past weeks. The marquee event was the Rugby Americas North tournament held at Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima last month. It featured teams from around the Caribbean, Central America and North America.