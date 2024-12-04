Connected Caribbean summit to be held in Miami

UTC executive director Nigel Edwards. - Photo courtesy UTC

DEVELOPMENTS in entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence and regional policies will be the topics of discussion at the upcoming Connected Caribbean Summit (CCS) 2024, taking place in Miami, Florida from December 9-12.

At the virtual media launch of the summit on November 26, lead convenor Bevil Wooding said the issues facing the region need to be urgently addressed.

"Whether it is rising crime, debilitating traffic, persistently high unemployment or endemic corruption, the public perception is that there is insufficient corrective action and a shortage of sustainable solutions.

"The summit is deliberately focused on addressing not just this perception, but the actual implementation of practical solutions and strategies to overcome these problems."

Nigel Edwards, executive director of the Unit Trust Corporation (UTC), one of the flagship sponsors, said, "We've been investing heavily in entrepreneurship development. We think the summit is a fantastic way to bring Caribbean-wide visibility to some of the emerging investable companies that will be of interest to all, including some of the larger asset managers in the region.

"The Connected Caribbean Summit will help us to spread our wealth creation mandate for financial empowerment across the region."

CARICHAM (Caribbean Chambers of Commerce) chair Petipha Lewis emphasised the need for regional businesses to collaborate.

"If we have to thrive in today’s competitive global climate, we will have to work together to build capacity and effect the change we want to see," Lewis said.

Secretary general of the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) Rodney Taylor spoke about the need for improved telecommunications throughout the region.

"The inter-Caribbean telecom roaming rates are low as compared to what they were, but we have to work towards eliminating roaming (charges) in the Caribbean altogether.

"We are not there yet, but we are getting there and this summit links government, private sector and civil society together to accelerate positive change for our region."

The Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell, will officially open the summit and speak on the topic, Accelerated Development – Balancing Political, Policy and Societal Priorities.

The summit will cover a wide range of issues such as public policy, law enforcement, private-sector innovation and artificial intelligence and its impact on the region.

Regional collaboration will be the focus of CCS 2024, which will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, group forums and working groups.

The Apex Academy, a collaborative partner of the summit, will stage masterclasses on artificial intelligence and cyber security where regional experts will share customised solutions for those attending the summit, as well as for online participants.

Over the four days of the summit, there will be opportunities for professionals to meet, share ideas, and create strategies for collective technological advancements in the region. Focused sessions will delve into building interconnectivity and knowledge-sharing on best practices, as well as how AI and digitisation can enhance operational efficiencies in Caribbean courts and the regional justice sector overall.