Ansa Packaging cops TTMA Green Manufacturer award

Ansa Packaging head of operations Cyril Coomansingh and sustainability officer Jiselle Granderson, centre, with members of the packaging team celebrate the TTMA Green Manufacturer award. - Photo courtesy Ansa Packaging

ANSA Packaging, a subsidiary of the Ansa McAl Group of Companies, was awarded the Green Manufacturer of the Year 2023 by the TT Manufacturers’ Association at its annual president's dinner and awards ceremony held at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain on November 19.

In a release, Ansa Packaging welcomed the award, saying it is a significant achievement that underscores the company's commitment to sustainability and environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives over the last year.

The award was received by Sarah Inglefield, Ansa McAl's marketing and external communications head.

"This prestigious recognition magnifies the hard work and dedication of our team in driving sustainable innovation within the packaging sector. Sustainability is at the heart of what we do, and this award reflects our ongoing commitment to creating environmentally responsible solutions as we inspire better choices for a better world," she said.

This is the second time the company has won this award.

In 2017, Carib Glassworks, a branch of the Ansa Packaging company, won the President's Award for Manufacturer of the Year (large category).

The company was recognised for its increased recycled glass collection to over 91 per cent in volume compared to the prior year, being the first manufacturer in the Caribbean and TT to earn the Scope 1 and 2 badge from Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition (SLoCT).

The company was also commended for its active reafforestation efforts – recycling over 1.4 million pounds of plastic to be used in the manufacturing process of new crates and buckets – and other initiatives such as quarry rehabilitation, energy efficiency gains and being a key player in the annual ICC World Beach Clean Up.

Ansa Packaging said it remains committed to its sustainability efforts alongside its customers, employees, stakeholders and partners in support of the group's Making Better Decisions for a Better World initiative.