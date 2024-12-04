Angel at Mt Hope Hospital

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: This letter serves to express our heartfelt thanks, appreciation and gratitude for the yeoman service given to an autistic young man whom we, as his caretakers, took to the Mt Hope Hospital in September.

On the day we took him he went into a bout of bawling. We became frustrated as he went on for quite some time. Suddenly a member of staff appeared as an angel and took him to get the necessary attention.

It was amazing that he received due care, attention and all the necessary checks in a short space of time.

To this unnamed health worker we say: "You are the epitome of true love, and we wish you more abundant success in your future endeavours."

God's richest blessings to you and your family.

>

ZITA AND CAREGIVERS

Tacarigua