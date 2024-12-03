Jaker Ali (91) helps Bangladesh set WI 287 to win 2nd Test

Jaker Ali. - Photo courtesy PCB/Uzair Badar/Daily Observer

WEST Indies have been set a total of 287 by Bangladesh to win the second Test of their two-match series at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica. With a savage onslaught from middle-order batsman Jaker Ali (91 from 106 balls), the visitors got to 268 in their second innings in the morning session on December 3.

Bangladesh started the day on 193 for five – boasting a 211-run lead. And though Bangladesh lost Taijul Islam (14) and Mominul Haque (duck) to slip to 211 for seven, Ali took the attack to the West Indies bowlers as he struck eight fours and five sixes in an entertaining innings which put the hosts on the back foot.

The West Indies bowlers persisted with a short-ball ploy, but Ali was up to the task, as he hit both Alzarri Joseph (three for 77) and Shamar Joseph (two for 80) for a flurry of boundaries.

Ali's hitting display brought him his third Test fifty and a new high score in the format in what is his third match.

Alzarri eventually had the last say as Ali was caught by Alick Athanaze as he went for another big pull shot on the on-side.

Veteran pacer Kemar Roach led the Windies attack with figures of three for 36, with all three wickets falling in today's first session.

The Windies will have just over five sessions to prevent Bangladesh from getting their first Test win in the region since 2009.

Summarised scores:

BANGLADESH – 164 (Shadman Islam 64, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 36; Jayden Seales 4/5, Shamar Joseph 3/49) and 268 (Jaker Ali 91, S Islam 46; Kemar Roach 3/36, Alzarri Joseph 3/77) vs WEST INDIES – 146 (Keacy Carty 40, Kraigg Brathwaite 39; Nahid Rana 5/61, Hasan Mahmud 2/19).