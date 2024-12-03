History of runaways at St Jude’s Home persists

- File photo

AUTHORITIES continue to search for a 17-year-old girl who fled during a supervised group outing from St Jude’s Home for Girls to the Imax Cinema in Port of Spain on November 30.

The teenager disappeared while awaiting transport back to the home after the movie. Three girls reportedly tried to run away during the outing, but two were quickly apprehended.

The third remains missing. She was last seen wearing a green polo jersey, pink jacket, black jeans and sneakers. She is described as fair-skinned, of medium build, with straight black hair, a round face, thick eyebrows and brown eyes.

Repeated attempts to gain updates from St Jude’s Home and other relevant agencies have been unsuccessful. Calls to the institution on December 1 and 2 went unanswered and a senior staff member who initially provided information is no longer reachable.

The Diego Martin Police Station declined to comment on the ongoing investigation, redirecting queries to the Commissioner of Police’s office, which has also been unresponsive.

The police station said the home has not returned to its original site in Belmont. It remains in Diego Martin, where it was moved in 2023 owing to structural issues and fire damage at the Belmont site.

Questions posed to the Children’s Authority about measures being taken for the safety of residents at St Jude’s have also gone unanswered.

This latest disappearance is part of a broader issue, as St Jude’s has faced recurring incidents of residents running away.

Psychologist Dr Krystal-Jane Verasammy pointed to a mix of psychological and systemic factors contributing to such incidents.

"These teenagers often grapple with mental health challenges, including depression, post-traumatic stress disorder or substance abuse. Emotional dysregulation can lead to impulsive decisions, often compounded by peer pressure or strained relationships with caretakers," said Verasammy.

She said girls in residential care frequently express feelings of isolation and a longing for independence, which can manifest in attempts to seek connections outside institutional settings.

The disappearance of the 17-year-old raises pressing concerns about policies and supervision at St Jude’s Home. Questions about the adequacy of oversight during outings and the measures being taken to prevent similar incidents remain unanswered.

Authorities have not disclosed whether specialised resources, such as drones or search dogs, are being used in the search.

There is no information on revised protocols to safeguard the other residents at St Jude’s.

The public is urged to assist in the search. Anyone with information about the missing teenager’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the nearest police station or call 555.

Previous incidents:

In the past few years, multiple reports of missing girls have surfaced:

August 2022: Two 17-year-olds vanished.

April 2022: Three teenagers went missing.

June 2021: Three girls disappeared, aged 15 and 17.

January 2020: Two teenagers were reported missing.

In 2018, a riot resulted in six girls escaping after an altercation with staff.