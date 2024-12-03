COSTAATT to work with Animae Caribe

COSTAATT president Dr Keith Nurse and founder and creative director of Animae Caribe Festival Camille Selvon signing the MoU on November 27. -

THE College of Science, Technology, and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago (COSTAATT) and Animae Caribe have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at revolutionising animation education and advancing the industry in the region.

The agreement was formalised on November 27 at a signing ceremony at COSTAATT's City Campus, Melville Lane, Port of Spain.

The event was attended by Dr Keith Nurse, president of COSTAATT, Camille Selvon, founder and creative director of Animae Caribe, and Roxanne Colthrust, director of Animae Caribe.

In a December 2 press release, COSTAATT highlighted the strategic nature of the partnership, saying the agreement builds on its reputation as a leader in creative arts education, particularly through its Ken Gordon School of Communication, Creative and Digital Media.

It says the school has long been recognised for fostering a vibrant community of talented artists, filmmakers and graphic designers. By combining its academic expertise with Animae Caribe's industry experience and international connections, it believes the partnership will elevate the animation sector in Trinidad and Tobago.

Animae Caribe is renowned for its Animation and Digital Media Festival, the largest such event in the Caribbean. The festival has become a key platform for the development of animators, showcasing animation as a viable business sector and attracting animators from major studios such as DreamWorks, Aardman, Pixar, Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon.

The festival offers workshops and presentations that allow novice, emerging and professional animators to learn from industry leaders. Since its inception in 2001, Animae Caribe has raised awareness about animation and technology across the Caribbean, providing animators with opportunities to expand and showcase their talents locally and internationally.

The statement says the partnership is designed to promote digital upskilling through the development of micro-credentialling programmes, flexible learning options and internship opportunities to ensure industry readiness.

The organisations also plan to collaborate on research projects that address industry needs, which will inform programme development. Mechanisms for certification and the recognition of animation excellence will be created and joint projects, stakeholder engagement and networking events will connect students with industry leaders.

Nurse expressed excitement about the potential of the collaboration, saying, “This partnership merges academic excellence with Animae Caribe’s industry know-how, creating unparalleled opportunities for students. It will strengthen the regional animation industry as a whole.”

Selvon shared her enthusiasm, calling the agreement a milestone for the creative sector.

“This collaboration allows us to expand the festival and propel local talent onto the global stage.”