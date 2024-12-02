New WASA CEO starts work

WASA CEO Keithroy Halliday speaking with a WASA call-centre worker during his tour of the head office on December 1. - Photo courtesy WASA

KEITHROY Halliday has officially started work as WASA's CEO, with effect from December 1.

A press release from WASA said Halliday toured the authority's head office and engaged with call-centre staff.

During his visit, Halliday emphasised the importance of open communication and his commitment to transforming the authority as he took the unusual decision to start his new job on a Sunday.

“I believe that the success of our utility lies in the dedication and expertise of our team,” he said. “By starting my journey here on a Sunday, I wanted to demonstrate my commitment to understanding our operations and connecting with our staff from day one. Their hard work and passion are the backbone of our service to the country. Together, we can foster an environment where everyone feels valued, motivated, and empowered to contribute to our mission of providing safe and reliable water and wastewater

services to TT."

The release also said Halliday showed a clear focus on employee welfare as a critical factor in service delivery during an earlier visit to the office at Kew Place, Port of Spain.

He saw and heard first-hand concerns about the working conditions of team members there and found significant improvement when he returned on December 1.

The WASA board has said it is confident Halliday’s leadership will guide WASA toward a future of growth and excellence.