Education Ministry revising curriculum

Ministry of Education, St. Vincent Street, Port of Spain.

THE Education Ministry says it is working on revising the school curriculum to adapt to modern technological advances and enhance employment opportunities for students.

Gwyneth Morris-Alexander, the ministry’s acting permanent secretary, said, "Our agenda remains focused on the revitalisation of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) as a premier option and a dynamic entrepreneurial pathway for students. We are actively revising curricula at all levels to align with contemporary technological advancements and industry trends, ensuring relevance and adaptability in a rapidly changing world.”

“Moreover, we continue to harmonise academic and vocational pathways within the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) framework, fostering a cohesive system that values both traditional and technical competencies.”

She was speaking on December 2 at the opening ceremony of a regional workshop, Designing Courseware for Blended Technical and Vocational Education and Training TVET Practice, held by the Commonwealth of Learning (COL) in partnership with the Caribbean Association for National Training Authorities (CANTA) and the National Training Agency of TT at the BRIX Hotel, Cascade.

The workshop, attended by facilitators from various Caribbean nations, seeks to develop Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) courses designed for a blended learning delivery of competency-based training and assessment abiding by the green, blue, orange and digital economy regional operational standards.

These courses include photovoltaic (solar panels) CVQ level 2, fishing vessel operation CVQ level 3, animation CVQ level 2 and dance instruction CVQ level 2.

Running till December 6, the workshop will include discussions, presentations, group discussions and reports geared towards developing these courses and other initiatives.

CANTA says through these initiatives it aims to promote a more competitive regional workforce and facilitate free movement of certified skilled workers within the Caricom Single Market Economy.

Morris-Alexander said, “This workshop represents a space for collaboration, where ideas can be refined, peer-reviewed and moulded into resources that embody the highest quality for learners at every stage. To receive the quality we want, however, depends on the operational strategies that blend our unified vision with our triangulated execution.

“Without robust implementation plans that consider scalability and adaptability, the impact of these efforts will fall short of its potential.

“This workshop exemplifies the power of collaboration and regional unity. We have a unique opportunity to learn from one another, share resources, and leverage collective expertise. This unity is essential if we are to overcome the common challenges faced by small island states."